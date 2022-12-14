South Florida’s colleges and universities continue to grow athletics programs

Barry University added five sports last month.

In September, Nova Southeastern University added two new sports and brought back women’s rowing.

And then there’s St. Thomas University, which has added 14 sports in the past four years, growing its athletics program to 28. That’s more sports than any other college or university in South Florida.

STU president David A. Armstrong, who was hired in August of 2018, said the athletic program has helped grow his school’s undergraduate enrollment from 740 to 1,600 in the past four years.

“No margin, no mission,” Armstrong told the Herald. “It’s a business. And the fastest way to grow the business is through athletics.”

One of Armstrong’s first big moves at STU was to start a football program in 2019, and the Bobcats have gone 9-2 in each of the past two seasons under coach Bill Rychel.

“I love athletics, and I understand it,” said Armstrong, who played college football as an offensive lineman at Mercyhurst University. “But the most important part is that it increases revenue. It brings more students into the residence halls, more students paying tuition.

“If you can balance all those things, you can increase enrollment and community spirit, and that’s why we have so many sports.”

At NSU, athletics director Mike Mominey is another believer in the power of sports as an enrollment driver.

“Our enrollment has grown — even through COVID,” said Mominey, who is adding men’s and women’s lacrosse, starting in 2024-2025. “We’re adding roughly 40 scholarships for rowing and 35 each for men’s and women’s lacrosse.”

Lacrosse, Mominey said, fits NSU’s profile.

“Many lacrosse athletes are high academic achievers,” he said. “This will enhance our business school. It’s a great match.”

Barry University recently announced the addition of five new programs for 2023-2024: men’s and women’s swimming, beach volleyball and men’s and women’s cross-country.

“It’s exciting to see our athletic program expand and offer new opportunities for student-athletes,” Barry Vice President for Mission and Student Engagement Dr. Scott Smith said in a statement.

Here is a quick look at the major Dade/Broward college athletic programs and the sports offered:

▪ St. Thomas (NAIA): The Bobcats have 28 sports, including 14 for women: basketball; beach volleyball; bowling; cross-country; flag football; golf; lacrosse; rugby; soccer; softball; swimming/diving; tennis; track; and volleyball. The men’s sports are: baseball; basketball; cross-country; football; golf; rugby; soccer; swimming/diving; tennis; track; and wrestling. The Bobcats also have three co-ed sports: cheerleading, competitive dance and e-sports (think: video gaming).

Rychel, who doubles as STU’s athletics director, said rowing, water polo and men’s volleyball are sports that could soon be added.

“Sports adds to the students’ college experience,” Rychel said. “From a marketing standpoint, every time our teams travel, wearing STU apparel, it gets our name out there to people.”

▪ NSU (NCAA Division II): The Sharks have 19 sports, including 11 for women (basketball; cross-country; golf; lacrosse; rowing; soccer; softball; swimming; tennis; track; and volleyball). The men’s sports are: baseball; basketball; cross-country; golf; lacrosse; soccer; swimming; and track.

Mominey said the Sharks are also considering beach volleyball, which could be added within two years.

▪ Barry (NCAA Division II): The Buccaneers have 18 sports, including 10 for women (basketball; beach volleyball; cross-country; golf; rowing; soccer; softball; swimming; tennis; and volleyball). The men’s sports are: baseball; basketball; cross-country; golf; soccer; swimming; and tennis. There is also a co-ed sport: e-sports.

▪ Miami (NCAA Division I): The Hurricanes have 18 sports, including nine for women (basketball; cross-country; golf; rowing; soccer; swimming/diving; tennis; indoor track; outdoor track; and volleyball). The men’s sports are football; baseball; basketball; diving; cross-country; indoor track; outdoor track; and tennis.

“While there are no plans to add sports at this time, we are always evaluating options when it comes to sport sponsorship,” according to a statement to the Herald from Miami’s athletics department.

▪ FIU (NCAA Division I): The Panthers have 17 sports, including 11 for women (basketball; cross-country; golf; soccer; softball; swimming/diving; tennis; volleyball; beach volleyball; indoor track; and outdoor track). The men’s sports are football; baseball; basketball; soccer; cross-country; and track.

“We don’t currently have plans to add sports,” FIU athletic director Scott Carr said. “We want to make sure our 17 sports have the support and funding they need to compete at the highest level possible.”

▪ Florida Memorial (NAIA): The Lions have 13 sports, including seven for women (basketball; beach volleyball; flag football; soccer; softball; track; and volleyball). The men’s sports are baseball; basketball; football; soccer; and track. They also have one co-ed sport: competitive cheerleading.

▪ Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): The Eagles have 10 sports, including five for women (basketball; cheerleading; flag football; softball; and track). The men’s sports are: baseball; basketball; football; soccer; and track.

The school, which opened in 1995, has only been competing in sports for two years. Dr Brian Hankerson, Fort Lauderdale’s Vice President of Athletics, said the next new sport for his school could be women’s volleyball.

“But we really want to stabilize where we are for right now,” Hankerson said.

▪ Miami Dade College (NJCAA): The Sharks have five sports — baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball and volleyball.

▪ The total number of sports for Palm Beach County universities/colleges: Keiser (24); Florida Atlantic (19); Lynn (19); Palm Beach Atlantic (18); and Palm Beach State (five).