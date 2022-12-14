It is November 22, and on the tables at Pawling Recreation’s Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon were a variety of colorful paper gratitude ornaments that contained a space for the guests to write what they are grateful for. These notes would be used to decorate one of the many Christmas trees on Pawling’s Village Green on November 26. Many of the people wrote how grateful they are for their grandchildren, family, friends, and good health. It was at this event that our line dancers, who participate in line dancing classes at Pawling Recreation each week, were to perform a few dance numbers for the audience. Unfortunately, our dance instructor had been involved in a car accident earlier in the month and was unable to attend. Without her direction, the dance students did not wish to proceed, preferring to perform at another luncheon under the guidance of their instructor. Prior to the senior luncheon, one of the most experienced line dancing students was able to fill-in for our dance teacher and lead two line dancing classes. She kindly refused payment for her services, and wanted the money to solely be given to help our instructor.

PAWLING, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO