New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library and Wilton School District Explore Climate Change and Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass is this year’s selection Wilton's community-wide reading program. Wilton Library is pleased to announce that Vigil Harbor has been chosen as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award winner Julia Glass...
penbaypilot.com
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Athlete is United Soccer Coaches All-American!
A big congratulations to Ridgefield High School senior Charlotte Kemp who has earned the esteem of being United Soccer Coaches All-American!. Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony and Reception planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
hamlethub.com
SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Public Schools Appoint Cara Vitolo Assistant Principal at Glenville School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Ms. Cara Vitolo as assistant principal at Glenville School, effective January 3. Ms. Vitolo replaces Ms. Barbara Brennan Oxer, who is leaving GPS after 20 years of dedicated service. Ms. Vitolo will support the entire Glenville community, assisting in the development and achievement of school goals and objectives, while advocating on behalf of all students.
hamlethub.com
United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work
United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Senior Citizen Programs at Pawling Recreation
It is November 22, and on the tables at Pawling Recreation’s Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon were a variety of colorful paper gratitude ornaments that contained a space for the guests to write what they are grateful for. These notes would be used to decorate one of the many Christmas trees on Pawling’s Village Green on November 26. Many of the people wrote how grateful they are for their grandchildren, family, friends, and good health. It was at this event that our line dancers, who participate in line dancing classes at Pawling Recreation each week, were to perform a few dance numbers for the audience. Unfortunately, our dance instructor had been involved in a car accident earlier in the month and was unable to attend. Without her direction, the dance students did not wish to proceed, preferring to perform at another luncheon under the guidance of their instructor. Prior to the senior luncheon, one of the most experienced line dancing students was able to fill-in for our dance teacher and lead two line dancing classes. She kindly refused payment for her services, and wanted the money to solely be given to help our instructor.
hamlethub.com
Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase
Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
hamlethub.com
Applications Sought for Ridgefield’s Next Poet Laureate
Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”. “As Ridgefield's...
Brunswick mill mural criticized for representation of Indigenous communities
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A public art display meant to show one Maine town’s growing diversity is at the center of a debate. Some people are calling the mural inclusive, but others say it's offensive. Now, work is being done to figure it out. "Many Stitches" is a mural...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: EFfective Educational and Therapeutic Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT EFfective Educational...
hamlethub.com
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Taxpayers are Invited to Voice their Visions in Community Survey
The Town of Southbury Board of Selectmen has commissioned The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) to conduct a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. The Board needs your help and encourages residents to be aware of the...
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
boothbayregister.com
Towns still seeking consensus on one last charter issue
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Community School District officials have reach agreement on all major charter changes except one. Dec. 12, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen were joined by CSD superintending committee members and trustees in discussing one final change. All three entities support changing the school budget validation process from a town-hall style public vote to a written ballot referendum.
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
WGME
Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green resigns
(Cape Elizabeth) Cape Elizabeth Football Coach Sean Green has notified both the school and his players that he would be stepping aside. Green helped lead the Capers to their first ever Class C State Championship back in 2021. He told CBS 13's Dave Eid the program is in great shape and he just felt like the time was right to step aside.
