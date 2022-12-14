Read full article on original website
Related
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
tvinsider.com
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Carly Pearce Discusses Her Long Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini
Earlier this year, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini for “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from Ballerini’s most recent... The post Carly Pearce Discusses Her Long Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Bryce Leatherwood: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner In The Top 8 Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Bryce is a member of Team Blake. Bryce is currently in college. Bryce Leatherwood has crooned his way all the way to The Voice season 22 semi-finals. The 22-year-old country singer has made the top 8. Since his Blind Audition, Bryce has stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
CMT
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Popculture
Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury
Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH
Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
Inside Alan Jackson’s 43-Year Love Story With His Wife, Denise
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have long been one of country music fans' favorite couples, but there's a lot more to their decades-long love story than meets the eye. The couple met in Newnan, Ga., as teenagers, and they were high school sweethearts. Denise didn't even have to change her name when they wed on Dec. 15, 1979; her maiden name was also Jackson.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0