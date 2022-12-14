Read full article on original website
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
newbedfordguide.com
Holiday recycling tips for New Bedford residents
“During the holiday season, around 25% more waste is produced than usual. Some holiday traditions create waste, but by reusing, recycling, and choosing experiences over things we can reduce waste. “Residents may have questions about which items can be recycled curbside or at the Recycling Center as well as what...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trustees drop out of running for Norton Point management
In a surprising turn of events, The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) announced Friday afternoon that the nonprofit has opted to forgo its contract renewal with Dukes County regarding the management of Norton Point Beach in Edgartown. “After careful consideration, the decision not to pursue renewal of this contract was made...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Another look at Aquinnah’s new road idea
If you missed the two opportunities to find out what an edge lane road is, and how Aquinnah residents feel about developing one at Lobsterville Road or West Basin Road, fret not. Aquinnah released a Zoom recording of the second community forum, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the town website.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
Childhood Memories of a Simpler New Bedford Christmas
Christmas week at New Bedford's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School – the old Abraham Lincoln Elementary School – was a magical time. The world was a different place in 1967. It was changing for sure, but life was still much simpler then. The excitement of the holiday filled the...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million
190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dukes County towns receive state grants
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments
A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.
Clock Ticking on Massachusetts Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
A catalytic converter is a car part that, due to its relative ease of theft and high value on the market, has been a target for fences throughout Massachusetts and the country trying to make a quick buck. If car owners don't have comprehensive insurance to cover catalytic converter theft,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury revs up plans for carbon-free 2040
The West Tisbury select board requested the town’s energy committee to return with more information on its plans to do away with fossil fuel use by 2040 during a Wednesday, Dec. 14, afternoon meeting. Voters unanimously approved of this effort during the 2020 annual town meeting. The committee developed...
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Riley Ignacio-Cameron
Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good
Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
