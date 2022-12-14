ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Holiday recycling tips for New Bedford residents

“During the holiday season, around 25% more waste is produced than usual. Some holiday traditions create waste, but by reusing, recycling, and choosing experiences over things we can reduce waste. “Residents may have questions about which items can be recycled curbside or at the Recycling Center as well as what...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Trustees drop out of running for Norton Point management

In a surprising turn of events, The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) announced Friday afternoon that the nonprofit has opted to forgo its contract renewal with Dukes County regarding the management of Norton Point Beach in Edgartown. “After careful consideration, the decision not to pursue renewal of this contract was made...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Another look at Aquinnah’s new road idea

If you missed the two opportunities to find out what an edge lane road is, and how Aquinnah residents feel about developing one at Lobsterville Road or West Basin Road, fret not. Aquinnah released a Zoom recording of the second community forum, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the town website.
AQUINNAH, MA
1420 WBSM

Childhood Memories of a Simpler New Bedford Christmas

Christmas week at New Bedford's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School – the old Abraham Lincoln Elementary School – was a magical time. The world was a different place in 1967. It was changing for sure, but life was still much simpler then. The excitement of the holiday filled the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million

190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Dukes County towns receive state grants

The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments

A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury revs up plans for carbon-free 2040

The West Tisbury select board requested the town’s energy committee to return with more information on its plans to do away with fossil fuel use by 2040 during a Wednesday, Dec. 14, afternoon meeting. Voters unanimously approved of this effort during the 2020 annual town meeting. The committee developed...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Riley Ignacio-Cameron

Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in...
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good

Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
EDGARTOWN, MA

