A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO