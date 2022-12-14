Read full article on original website
Sydney Atkinson pursuing Nebraska teaching career after graduation
KEARNEY – Some students are still uncertain about their future plans when they get to college. They need time to explore all the options before choosing a career that fits their strengths and interests. Not Sydney Atkinson. She decided long ago that she wanted to be a teacher. “I’ve...
Davis: UNK football players shocked by coach Josh Lynn's departure
KEARNEY – Stunned silence filled the room when Josh Lynn informed the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players that he would no longer be their football coach. “It was a big shocker for all of us,” All-American quarterback TJ Davis said. “Everybody was shocked. Nobody knew what to say.”
Kearney High boys get complete win over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Kearney High basketball coach Drake Beranek called it was the most complete performance he’s seen all season. The Bearcats earned a solid 71-55 victory over Papillion-LaVista Thursday night, for their highest point total of the year, a feat that would not have been possible without a stingy defense.
UNK's Darius Swanson repeat All-American
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney strong safety Darius Swanson is a repeat selection to the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association All-American team. An Aurora, Colorado, product, Swanson makes the second-team after making the first-team in 2021. He becomes UNK’s first two-time defensive All-American since UNK Hall of Fame defensive end Jon Gustafson in 1983 and 1984.
Adams Central girls edge Minden in overtime
MINDEN — Throughout the entire second half, the Minden Whippets needed just one more shot to fall. When it did, it didn’t count. Led by 6-foot-3 senior Rachel Goodon, who scored 20 points, four of them in overtime, Adams Central defeated Minden 54-51 in overtime Thursday night. “Obviously,...
Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance. The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April. Listen now...
Tuesday's Hub Territory highlights
Kearney Gold JV won the Axtell Invitational, crowning three champions: Jared Small (106 pounds), Haydon Arrents (113) and Braxton Robinson (120). Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brody Patterson (132), Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky (170) and Lexington JV’s Jesse Arevalo (285) also won their weight classes. Grand Island won the 12-team girls tournament...
Graduate Mackenzie Hagemeister, Czech colleagues speaking at UNK commencement
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its winter commencement 10 a.m. Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus. Chancellor Doug Kristensen will confer degrees for 405 graduate and undergraduate students during the ceremony and present the annual Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. He’s also awarding honorary doctorates to commencement speakers Martin Elbel and Jan Stejskal, who coordinate the study abroad program between UNK and Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic.
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
Aidan Weidner creates connections through UNK student organizations
KEARNEY — Does Aidan Weidner know everybody at the University of Nebraska at Kearney?. His friends seem to think so. They often kid him about it while walking around the close-knit campus. “I just love talking to people,” Weidner offers as an explanation. The Humphrey native picked UNK because...
Bravo: Kindred art show comes to Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold. “The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the legacy of ‘Kindred,’” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”
Kearney Indoor Sports Complex making progress
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council heard an update Tuesday on the forthcoming Indoor Sports Complex. The presentation was part of their consent agenda, and no action was taken on the project. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said details for the facility are being fine-tuned. “It’s certainly a large...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska
A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska. John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Kearney’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Looking to build your dream home? This unimproved building lot offers excellent paved street access, and city utilities, and is situated in a very quiet neighborhood on the Southeastern edge of Elwood, Nebraska. The lot is approximately 133' x 141', has front and rear access, and provides nearly level topography. The work has all been done and all you need to do is simply bring your building plans and start digging your foundation! Experience the best of country living on the edge of a small, friendly midwestern community. Located only three miles from the Elwood Reservoir and seven miles from Johnson Lake. Just 14 miles from I-80. Sailing, skiing, swimming, boating, skating, and golfing are only moments away. Affordable building lots with good access and utilities are very difficult to find. This is a unique opportunity! Call today for more details! ***Note: An additional 15 acres parcel of land is also available adjacent to this lot.
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
LINCOLN — One person has been arrested near Elm Creek and Overton following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, a 157-mile pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is in custody after the chase and standoff. The incident began...
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
• Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule. • Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today through...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (15) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
