Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
BT wants Yanks to wake up: 'Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better'
Brandon Tierney is getting frustrated with the Yankees after another star free agent has come off the board, saying the team hasn’t gotten better.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Boomer doesn't want to hear any complaints from Yankees or Mets fans about spending money
Boomer Esiason says he better not hear any complaining from Yankees or Mets fans about their franchise not spending enough money this offseason.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Angels are one of two likely landing spots for this former two-time All-Star.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?
The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
Dodgers: Starting Pitcher of the Future Has One MLB Writer Excited
This may be the pitching unit the Dodgers roll with into the regular season after all
New York Mets add former All-Star catcher to the mix with another signing
The Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez, who made the All-Star team with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Free-agent catcher Omar Narvaez and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year contract that includes a player option for a second season, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0