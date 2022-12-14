ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Miss Wisconsin crowned Miss America 2023

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke of Wausau, has been named Miss America. The 20-year-old was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and will hold the title for the next year. The 20-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson's attorney removed from case

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The attorney for Timothy Olson, the man charged with burglary and allegedly kidnapping a Greendale woman – holding her for hours and stealing her identity – has been removed from the case. Olson, 52, had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court scheduled for Wednesday...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

FBI offers $10K reward to identify Culver's robber suspect

The FBI Milwaukee is asking for help to identify and find a Culver's robbery suspect wanted for multiple robberies and attempted robberies between Sept. 26, 2022, and Dec. 05, 2022, in Southern Wisconsin. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of an...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin

MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
MOUNT HOREB, WI
WISN

20-year-old woman found in distress in Milwaukee County Jail cell dies

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent death by suicide of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman Friday morning. According to a news release, the woman was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell by Milwaukee County Jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m. Medical first responders...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI

