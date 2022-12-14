Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
WISN
Miss Wisconsin crowned Miss America 2023
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke of Wausau, has been named Miss America. The 20-year-old was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and will hold the title for the next year. The 20-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson's attorney removed from case
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The attorney for Timothy Olson, the man charged with burglary and allegedly kidnapping a Greendale woman – holding her for hours and stealing her identity – has been removed from the case. Olson, 52, had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court scheduled for Wednesday...
WISN
FBI offers $10K reward to identify Culver's robber suspect
The FBI Milwaukee is asking for help to identify and find a Culver's robbery suspect wanted for multiple robberies and attempted robberies between Sept. 26, 2022, and Dec. 05, 2022, in Southern Wisconsin. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of an...
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Executive clarifies meeting with Republican leadership at Capitol Thursday
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is clarifying meetings he and his staff had at the state Capitol Thursday after telling CBS 58 he met with Republican leaders, who disputed meeting with him. On Friday, Crowley clarified. He said he was not referring to GOP leaders,...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
whbl.com
Judge Rejects 100 Dollar Bond For Milwaukee Boy Accused Of Killing Mom
(WHBL) – The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy being tried as an adult after being accused of killing his mom over a virtual reality headset will stay in jail on 50 thousand-dollars bond despite a plea from his attorney to set his bond at just 100 bucks. The boy’s attorney on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
WISN
10-year-old boy accused of killing his mother remains in custody
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing his mother remains in custody. WISN 12 News is not naming him because of a court order. Prosecutors said the boy was upset his mother Quiana Mann woke him up early and also refused to buy him something from Amazon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
WISN
20-year-old woman found in distress in Milwaukee County Jail cell dies
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent death by suicide of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman Friday morning. According to a news release, the woman was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell by Milwaukee County Jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m. Medical first responders...
Wisconsin GOP leader wants to change military voting
the Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he is considering legislation that would change the state's military absentee voting laws.
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOJ sentences Madison man for mail theft, hiding mail in portable toilet
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) sentenced a Madison man Tuesday after an investigation connected him to stolen mail hidden in portable toilets. U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee Steven Rosa, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine for mail theft. The...
Comments / 0