Barnstable, MA

Boston

5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price

From one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments, including properties with stellar kitchens and standout décor. The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.
BOSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland

Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.3 million in Eastham

Kenneth Deleo and Kristin Deleo acquired the property at 20 Beach Road, Eastham, from Ryan B Peterson and Jody J Peterson on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,300,000 purchase price works out to $1,658 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 30,666 square-foot lot.
EASTHAM, MA
Boston

For $38m, a Boston penthouse where your neighbor is the sky

The newly renovated condominium combines two units and captures views of the city skyline and the Charles River via walls of windows. The city lights viewed from Unit 5801 and 5802 at 1 Dalton St. in Boston are manufactured constellations beautiful in their own way. This expansive penthouse underwent a renovation the Lagasse Group completed this year, and here, that gorgeous view and the heavens above it take center stage.
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Kelley House to Become Faraway MV

A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million

190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Sharky's in Edgartown To Close After 14 Years

The Edgartown location of Sharky’s Cantina restaurant will close at the end of the year after its lease was not renewed, the restaurant and property owners confirmed Tuesday. JB Blau, who owns Sharky’s, said in a phone conversation that the family Mexican restaurant would remain open the rest of...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster Pushes For Public Comment Extension From MassDEP

BREWSTER – Most Brewster residents live in the Pleasant Bay Watershed, the largest estuary on Cape Cod, the state’s first permitted watershed in the state. But will those who live in smaller, adjacent watersheds be required to upgrade their septic systems?. Mark Nelson, a principal with Horsley Witten...
BREWSTER, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
WARWICK, RI
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI

