Bedford, IN

wamwamfm.com

Connie J. Gilley

Connie J. Gilley, 59, passed away at her Washington residence on December 13, 2022. She was born in Washington on September 25, 1963, to Joseph Pilk and Gloria (Arthur) “Jean” Waltz. She was married to William “Butch” Gilley, Jr. He has preceded her in death. Connie...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Terry Lee Davis

Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition

BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Geneva Shelton

Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Kristy Jean Tredway

Kristy Jean Tredway, 43, passed away at her Vincennes residence, December 5, 2022. She was born in Washington on January 17, 1979, to Merlin and Betty (Leighty) Tredway. Kristy was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children. Those who now mourn Kristy’s passing include her father, Merlin Tredway,...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director

SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
SALEM, IN
vincennespbs.org

Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend

A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
VINCENNES, IN
94.3 Lite FM

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jill Kristen True

Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

