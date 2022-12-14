Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Connie J. Gilley
Connie J. Gilley, 59, passed away at her Washington residence on December 13, 2022. She was born in Washington on September 25, 1963, to Joseph Pilk and Gloria (Arthur) “Jean” Waltz. She was married to William “Butch” Gilley, Jr. He has preceded her in death. Connie...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands presents the 35th Annual Community Service Award to former Judge Michael Robbins
BEDFORD – Each year since 1987, Hoosier Uplands has presented a community service award to an individual that has made a difference in their local community. The 2022 recipient of the award. is former Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins. While most people know Robbins for his...
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Geneva Shelton
Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
wamwamfm.com
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
wamwamfm.com
Kristy Jean Tredway
Kristy Jean Tredway, 43, passed away at her Vincennes residence, December 5, 2022. She was born in Washington on January 17, 1979, to Merlin and Betty (Leighty) Tredway. Kristy was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children. Those who now mourn Kristy’s passing include her father, Merlin Tredway,...
wbiw.com
Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
wbiw.com
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director
SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
bcdemocrat.com
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
vincennespbs.org
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jill Kristen True
Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
Woodson Still Has Plans For Indiana Big Man Logan Duncomb
There are times when Indiana could use more size on the floor, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson is still hoping he can turn to 6-foot-10 sophomore Logan Duncomb. He's been under the weather lately, but Woodson hopes to see him again on the floor soon.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton appoints deputy mayor, public engagement director, and interim human resource director positions
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced today the appointment of Mary Catherine Carmichael to the position of Deputy Mayor and Kaisa Goodman as Public Engagement Director for the City of Bloomington. Don Griffin, who has served in the role of Deputy Mayor since April 2021, recently announced his...
Comments / 0