winonaradio.com
Pedestrian Hit by Truck Avoids Serious Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday around 6:00 p.m. Minnesota State Police received a report of a truck vs. pedestrian collision on Hwy 61. According to MN State Patrol, A Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they stopped at a red light on Pelzer St. The Silverado then began making a...
winonaradio.com
Another Three-Vehicle Accident Happens as Road Conditions Wavering with Winter Weather
(KWNO)- Early this morning at approximately 2:44 a.m. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed that a northbound minivan lost control on a curve due to extremely icy road conditions. The...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
Man arrested on 5th OWI after allegedly driving over 100 MPH in Jackson County
At 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped 37-year-old Jason Twieg after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on State Highway 95. The deputy arrested Twieg when he failed a field sobriety test, according to Jackson County.
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
wiproud.com
2nd person declared dead after fire in La Crosse
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The La Crosse Fire Department says a second person has died from an apartment fire last week. On Friday night, rescue crews responded to a fire on rose street, and transported an injured person to a local hospital. The fire department identifies that person as 67-year-old...
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
WEAU-TV 13
2nd person dies after La Crosse apartment building fire
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an update, the La Crosse Fire Department, in collaboration with the La Crosse Police Department, announced a second person has died after a La Crosse apartment fire. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, 67-year-old Lawrence Legacy was taken to...
wizmnews.com
Power out in parts of north La Crosse, police ask to avoid travel in those areas
Power outages are reported Tuesday in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5,000 people. There...
seehafernews.com
Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire
A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
