Trempealeau County, WI

winonaradio.com

Pedestrian Hit by Truck Avoids Serious Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday around 6:00 p.m. Minnesota State Police received a report of a truck vs. pedestrian collision on Hwy 61. According to MN State Patrol, A Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they stopped at a red light on Pelzer St. The Silverado then began making a...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

2nd person declared dead after fire in La Crosse

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The La Crosse Fire Department says a second person has died from an apartment fire last week. On Friday night, rescue crews responded to a fire on rose street, and transported an injured person to a local hospital. The fire department identifies that person as 67-year-old...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

seehafernews.com

Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire

A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.
KIMT

SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
LANESBORO, MN

