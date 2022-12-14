Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
PlayStation boss says PS5 supply issues are “resolved”
Jim Ryan has apologised for disruption that has plagued supply since launch
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Digital Trends
The best PS5 exclusives of 2022: standouts from the console’s strong second year
The PlayStation 5 got off to a strong start with games like Demon’s Souls in 2020, and kept that momentum going throughout 2021 with titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Many great exclusives dropped this year, many of which we’ve known about since before the system even launched. The lineup is full of high-quality titles, many of which emphasize their gorgeous visuals and compelling narratives. From sequels to critically acclaimed titles to ambitious new franchises, these seven games stand as the best PS5 (and PS4) console exclusive games of 2022.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
From Hades 2 to the Final Fantasy 16 release date, here's everything announced at this year's Game Awards
tryhardguides.com
Sega teases Like a Dragon: Ishin! gunplay in new overview
Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the highly anticipated sequel in the hit Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, has just shown off some new gameplay in an overview featuring Gunman combat. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from Sega’s YouTube channel:
techaiapp.com
PlayStation to Host a Free Online Multiplayer Weekend From December 10 to 11
PlayStation is holding a free online multiplayer weekend. In a tweet, the Sony-owned company announced that players will be able to access the multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games, without having to pay for a PS Plus subscription. The access runs for two whole days, from December 10 to December 11, and allows you to test drive the multiplayer features with a friend or go head-to-head with others online. All you require is a stable internet connection and a PSN (PlayStation Network) account to sign into the services.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
The Verge
PlayStation VR2 preorders are now available without an invitation
PlayStation VR2 preorders currently appear to be open to everyone with a PlayStation account, no special invitation required. When preorders first opened last month, you had to register ahead of time and then be selected by Sony to be able to put an order in for the PSVR2. But as of this writing, you can preorder Sony’s next-generation VR headset from the PlayStation Direct website and get it within a week of its February launch.
Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade
The new season of Fortnite looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X
One of the best strategy game series is coming to console
Company of Heroes 3 comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X after the PC launch
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget
'Street Fighter 6' lands June 2nd, 2023
You'll have to wait a while longer to give Street Fighter 6 a spin. Capcom revealed at The Game Awards that its modernized brawler will be available June 2nd, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam). Pre-orders are available now. The new title includes favorite series...
Comments / 0