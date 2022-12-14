ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Bangor Swim and Dive Falls to Ellsworth

The Bangor Boys and Girls Swim Teams fell to Ellsworth at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37. According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman. Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor and Hampden Academy Skate to 2-2 Tie

Our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood was able to watch the Hampden Academy-Bangor livestream and wrote the following. Adrian we appreciate all you are doing and we can't wait for you to be well enough to go root on your Broncos in person!. The Hampden Academy Bronco hockey...
BANGOR, ME
Brewer Freshman Sets 2 Brewer Records and MDI Pool Record in 2nd Career High School Meet

The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated Brewer at the MDI YMCA on Thursday, December 15th. Brewer's Brynn Lavigueur, a freshman set a pool record in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.48 and also set the Brewer 50 yard freestyle record with a split of 24.54 and 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.27. It was just her 2nd career High School meet.
BREWER, ME
Nokomis Boys Top Bangor 39-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team played their 1st regular season game without Cooper and Ace Flagg, 2 major contributors to their Gold Ball run in 2021-22. But even though they were without the Flaggs they still were able to beat Bangor 39-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 13th.
BANGOR, ME
Brewer Boys Beat Messalonskee 81-45 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 81-45 in Brewer on Tuesday December 13th. Brewer led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 37-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer exploded for 27 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 64-35 Brewer was led by Brady...
BREWER, ME
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

