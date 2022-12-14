Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Related
Bangor Swim and Dive Falls to Ellsworth
The Bangor Boys and Girls Swim Teams fell to Ellsworth at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37. According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman. Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the...
Nokomis Warriors Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This game has been postponed due to the weather. The live broadcast will begin below at 5:30 PM from Brewer High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
Bangor and Hampden Academy Skate to 2-2 Tie
Our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood was able to watch the Hampden Academy-Bangor livestream and wrote the following. Adrian we appreciate all you are doing and we can't wait for you to be well enough to go root on your Broncos in person!. The Hampden Academy Bronco hockey...
Brewer Freshman Sets 2 Brewer Records and MDI Pool Record in 2nd Career High School Meet
The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated Brewer at the MDI YMCA on Thursday, December 15th. Brewer's Brynn Lavigueur, a freshman set a pool record in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.48 and also set the Brewer 50 yard freestyle record with a split of 24.54 and 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.27. It was just her 2nd career High School meet.
Nokomis Boys Top Bangor 39-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team played their 1st regular season game without Cooper and Ace Flagg, 2 major contributors to their Gold Ball run in 2021-22. But even though they were without the Flaggs they still were able to beat Bangor 39-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 13th.
Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 PM from Hermon High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket...
Brewer Boys Beat Messalonskee 81-45 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 81-45 in Brewer on Tuesday December 13th. Brewer led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 37-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer exploded for 27 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 64-35 Brewer was led by Brady...
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
826
Followers
5K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0