ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
CarBuzz.com

Ford And GM Face Rising EV Battery Prices For The First Time In A Decade

A report has been published by Business Insider that states EV battery prices are on the march for the first time in at least 10 years. It claims the higher prices are a result of rising costs for a battery's components, specifically rare-earth metals. These include lithium, cobalt, and nickel, all of which are used to produce batteries for EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Cadillac Lyriq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
US News and World Report

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
electrek.co

Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road

Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
Tree Hugger

Will Rising Battery Prices Create a Barrier to Entry for EVs?

Battery prices are one of the main reasons why the price of electric vehicles is still not on par with their gas-powered counterparts. With their higher costs, EVs are still out of reach for most buyers. Over the last decade battery prices have continued to decline, allowing the overall price of EVs to decrease as well, but that trend might be over.
Truth About Cars

Report: Middle America Just Isn’t Having EVs

Depending upon where you live, battery electric vehicles are either gradually becoming commonplace or rarer than a two-dollar gallon of gasoline. A new study from S&P Global has helped illustrate the current regional phenomenon, with an accompanying report that suggests it won’t be lasting forever due to the industry pivoting to build more mainstream EVs while the United States expands its charging network.
COLORADO STATE
qcnews.com

EV battery cost soared in 2022, hampering EV affordability

EV battery costs have soared in 2022 due to rising raw material and battery component prices, according to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report. The volume-weighted average for lithium-ion battery pack prices reached $151/kwh this year, a 7% increase over 2021, according to the report. It marks the first time average pack prices have increased since BNEF began tracking prices in 2010—and delays EV price parity with internal-combustion vehicles.
insideevs.com

Honda Signs Deal To Purchase 123 GWh Of EV Batteries From CATL

Honda Motor Company announced an agreement with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to purchase 123 GWh of batteries for pure electric vehicles from 2024 through 2030. The deal follows a 2020 agreement signed between CATL and Honda to form a comprehensive strategy alliance on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries. The...
TechCrunch

Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas

The decision didn’t come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year — from December 2018 to December 2019 — to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
Axios

Tesla's electric Semi faces a long, slow, uphill climb

Tesla's flashy new electric Semi truck isn't very practical for most freight haulers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Why it matters: Driving what CEO Elon Musk calls "the most bad-ass rig on the road" doesn't matter to commercial truck operators, who are worried about hitting tougher emissions targets as well as long-term reliability and total cost of ownership.
NEVADA STATE
KRCB 104.9

Finding funding for carbon neutrality work the next challenge for RCPA

photo credit: Courtesy of RCPA Sonoma County has ambitious goals to reach carbon neutrality even sooner than the state. Right now the process is focused on raising funding and public awareness - so said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.   "We are actually serious about securing funding for what is really, truly the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, and we really want to move the needle forward," Hopkins said.   The focus on funding for climate change holds true for Tanya Narath, with the Regional Climate Protection Authority. She said plenty of work lies ahead.   "We're generally heading in the right direction,"...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative states to maintain Trump-era asylum restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum. With the limits set to expire next week, thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border. The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means the restrictions remained on track to expire Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A final decision could come down to the wire. Republican-led states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions that former President Donald Trump put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic....
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy