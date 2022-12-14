ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know

About 1 in 25 women in the United States will be diagnosed with the colorectal cancer in their lifetime and doctors urge regular screenings Kirstie Alley had colon cancer before she died Monday at the age of 71. Her diagnosis, which her family says the actress only recently discovered before her death, is shedding light on the disease and the importance of early detection. Colon, or colorectal, cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, after lung and breast cancers. Though women are at a slightly...
The Independent

Jane Fonda details ‘really, really hard’ eating disorder recovery

Jane Fonda has opened up about how she overcame her eating disorder battle when she was in her teens.The Grace and Frankie star, 84, spoke about her struggle with both anorexia and bulimia during an episode of The Checkup With Dr David Agus on Paramount+.Fonda, who was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, described how she made it through her eating disorder battle when she was a young adult. The Hollywood legend also noted how different recovery is now for people with eating disorders, compared to when she was struggling with anorexia and bulimia.“If I had it to do over...
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about nutcracker syndrome

Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
BBC

Comedian Janey Godley reveals cancer has returned

Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she will undergo cancer treatment just five months after announcing she was clear of the disease. In a video posted on Twitter, Godley told her 276,000 followers she still intended to go on tour early next year. But she admitted it could be the final...
Medical News Today

What to know about heart shock for AFib

A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Healthline

What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome

Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
KevinMD.com

Sweet bitter: a doctor’s cancer diagnosis

I screen patients for skin cancer on a regular basis, and one of my research interests is to find new biomarkers of cancer prognosis – to be able to separate out cancers that won’t actually do someone any harm versus cancers that could very well spread, grow unchecked and uncontrolled, and potentially end a life. I know that cancer treatments have advanced beyond my imagination in recent years, with new, newer, and newest treatments showing survival curves and waterfall plots that would have been science fiction even 15 years ago.
curetoday.com

Platitudes Can Be Toxic for People With Cancer

I was told I had the “good” type of breast cancer, but does such a thing even exist? I think not. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was told that my cancer subtype was the “good” kind of cancer. At the time, I wasn’t sure what this meant.
BBC

Strep A: Parents say son misdiagnosed before death

The family of a boy who died of an invasive form of strep A have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital. Jax Albert Jefferys, who attended Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, died on 1 December, aged five. His family said they were...
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Health

Health

