December 14, 2022 – Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a graduate of LCHS (2017) and Eastern Kentucky University (2021) where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA. During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai.

LOUISA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO