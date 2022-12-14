ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

WOWK 13 News

DEA removes records from Kentucky psychiatrist’s office

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Records were removed from a doctor’s office in Pikeville Thursday by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. That is according to a spokesperson who confirms agents were on the scene along Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville at the office of Dr. Jason Stamper.  No other information is being released by the DEA.  […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE DEPT. GETS FIRST FEMALE PATROLMAN IN 30 YEARS

December 14, 2022 – Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a graduate of LCHS (2017) and Eastern Kentucky University (2021) where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA. During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years

An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
PIKEVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WMBF

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WINCHESTER, KY
WSAZ

Break-in reported at emergency services tower site

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police has released video of a reported break-in at an emergency services tower site. Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11. West Virginia State Police...
DUNLOW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Amber Alert cancelled, mother in custody

WINCHESTER, Ky. — An Amber Alert issued after a six-year-old girl was taken from Cabell County has been lifted. Kentucky State Police report Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, in Winchester, Kentucky, at around midday Wednesday. Authorities said Shana Carf took her daughter from the Ona...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid

The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man known as 'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man called the "Bogus Beggar" was caught again in eastern Kentucky, reported by LEX18. Gary Thompson was arrested Saturday in Johnson County for criminal trespassing, soliciting and unlawful compensation. Two days later, he was arrested again while panhandling at businesses. Police say he doesn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WILLIAMSON, WV

