Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest announces recipient of Paris Piermont scholarship
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announced the recipient of the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship on Monday. The festival previously announced in July the launch of the new scholarship, which was created in memory of Paris Pierpont, a Jefferson teen who died in a car crash in 2021.
U.S. Dept. of Labor recovers $6.3M for employee stock ownership plan participants at Auburn company
BOSTON — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $6.3 million for participants of an employee stock ownership plan at an Auburn company after finding that leaders and a trustee at the company manipulated the company share value. The funds are part of a settlement agreement with leaders and a...
Neighbors in Harrison stay warm together as power outages continue
HARRISON, Maine — The snow stopped falling in Harrison on Saturday, but a quarter of the town was still in the dark Monday afternoon. Town Manager Cass Newell showed NEWS CENTER Maine around the firehouse—part of which has now become a warming center. Nearly the entire town of...
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4
PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.
Preble Street staffing shortage hinders shelter opening
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland Thursday, Karina Dotson said she is considering moving to Mississippi with friends. She said it might be her only way to escape the cold, and the uncertainty of shelter space on the Portland peninsula. "The stress here is just...
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
Portland schools superintendent announces plans to step down
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana announced plans on Friday to step down from his position in 2023. Botana had previously announced in the fall his intentions to step down from the position in June 2023 after serving seven years in the role, a news release from Portland Public Schools said. The superintendent cited "district payroll issues" as the primary reason for his decision to leave the position.
Three UNH frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to service
DOVER, New Hampshire — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the...
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
Falmouth man charged with drug trafficking, authorities say
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was arrested on Thursday after police say they seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop in Portland. Dale S. Hunnewell, 62, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Portland residents oppose request to rezone Westbrook Street property
PORTLAND, Maine — There is some debate over whether or not a parcel of land in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood should be rezoned. Portland’s Planning Board held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the request. Touchstone Enterprise of Scarbrough is asking the city to rezone 52 acres...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in New Hampshire
EXETER, N.H. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire on Thursday morning. Exeter emergency personnel responded to the area of 152 Front St. around 10:05 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train, a news release from the Exeter Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Amtrak police also responded to the scene.
Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For all the worries about inflation and the economy, Americans aren’t scrimping on a centerpiece of many celebrations this holiday season: the Christmas tree. Retailers from Home Depot and Lowes to mom and pop operations raised their prices on trees — but people are...
Brunswick mill mural criticized for representation of Indigenous communities
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A public art display meant to show one Maine town’s growing diversity is at the center of a debate. Some people are calling the mural inclusive, but others say it's offensive. Now, work is being done to figure it out. "Many Stitches" is a mural...
Maine start-ups present their pitch at Techstars 'Demo Day'
PORTLAND, Maine — Thirteen weeks of hard work for 10 entrepreneurs came down to five-minute presentations Thursday afternoon. The Techstars Accelerator program held its second demo day in Maine after launching in Portland last year. Tech companies from around the world, including two already based in Maine, pitched their...
Homemade firearm, hatchet confiscated at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — Transportation Security Administration officers detected a homemade firearm in a man's carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. According to a Twitter post by TSA New England on Thursday, TSA officers also found a hatchet in the carry-on bag. Portland police responded to the...
Roads in Greene, Wales closed following separate crashes
GREENE, Maine — Two roads in Androscoggin County were closed on Friday evening due to a pair of crashes, deputies said. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that the roads were expected to be closed for several hours. Sawyer Road in Greene near Jillson Road...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1