Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine post office workers protest working conditions

PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland schools superintendent announces plans to step down

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana announced plans on Friday to step down from his position in 2023. Botana had previously announced in the fall his intentions to step down from the position in June 2023 after serving seven years in the role, a news release from Portland Public Schools said. The superintendent cited "district payroll issues" as the primary reason for his decision to leave the position.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man charged with drug trafficking, authorities say

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was arrested on Thursday after police say they seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop in Portland. Dale S. Hunnewell, 62, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire on Thursday morning. Exeter emergency personnel responded to the area of 152 Front St. around 10:05 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train, a news release from the Exeter Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Amtrak police also responded to the scene.
EXETER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine start-ups present their pitch at Techstars 'Demo Day'

PORTLAND, Maine — Thirteen weeks of hard work for 10 entrepreneurs came down to five-minute presentations Thursday afternoon. The Techstars Accelerator program held its second demo day in Maine after launching in Portland last year. Tech companies from around the world, including two already based in Maine, pitched their...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

