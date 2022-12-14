ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
ATLANTA, GA
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches

As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update

Recently, the Baltimore Ravens haven’t had a lot of luck — or, at least, good luck — with injuries. On Friday, though, that bad luck changed. David Ojabo, the edge rusher of Michigan who Baltimore took in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will finally make his NFL debut. Jordan Schultz of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Ravens’ big injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Richard Sherman, Erin Andrews recount infamous interview together

Remember that interview? The one where Richard Sherman called Michael Crabtree a sorry receiver after winning the 2013 NFC Championship? The famous play preceding it was a 1st-and-10 shot from then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the back of the end zone, intended for Michael Crabtree, as the Seattle Seahawks led 23-17 with less than 30 seconds left. Sherman swatted the ball away, which was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith to close out the game. The post-game interview helped cement Sherman in the national consciousness as a shut-down corner at the time and an elite-level trash talker. The...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top

With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
