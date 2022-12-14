ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison

EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
ANTHONY, TX
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents

EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms

The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso International Airport crowded with migrants waiting for flights

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of migrants are staying at the El Paso International Airport overnight to wait for their early-morning flights, and city officials fear the numbers will continue to grow during this recent migrant surge. Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said between 500 and 600 migrants were staying...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants have a big impact on the homeless shelters in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Migrants continue to cross the border into the city. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity. "We're sitting at 117 for a program that can comfortably handle 85, the same is true for our men's program," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New D.A.’s plan to bring the office ‘back on track’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just a day after Bill Hicks was appointed as the new District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales’s name was removed from the DA’s office at the courthouse and Hicks already announcing how he will bring the office “back on track.” In his first interview Hicks promised, besides the Walmart shooting case he […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
