Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo Sectors
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso and Santa Teresa, as well as Alamogordo New Mexico area ports of entry and checkpoints have intercepted significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in multiple separate incidents.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents
EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
El Paso mayor to continue working with immigration nonprofits despite state probe
The mayor of El Paso says he will continue to work with local immigrant advocacy nonprofits despite allegations from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that some may be assisting migrants illegally cross into the United States.
Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms
The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Migrants brave bitter cold on El Paso streets
“The cold took us by surprise. We did not know it would get this cold,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who found himself homeless after U.S. immigration authorities released him from a processing center Monday afternoon.
KVIA
El Paso International Airport crowded with migrants waiting for flights
EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of migrants are staying at the El Paso International Airport overnight to wait for their early-morning flights, and city officials fear the numbers will continue to grow during this recent migrant surge. Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said between 500 and 600 migrants were staying...
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border
In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.
KVIA
Migrants have a big impact on the homeless shelters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Migrants continue to cross the border into the city. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity. "We're sitting at 117 for a program that can comfortably handle 85, the same is true for our men's program," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
YAHOO!
Suspect in drug deal faces attempted capital murder charge in truck stop bust
A man suspected of being an El Paso-area drug dealer is facing a charge of attempted capital murder after being accused of hitting a sheriff's narcotics detective with a car during a drug bust at a truck stop last week. David Angel Roque, 22, was arrested Dec. 8 after a...
Nationwide Report
26-Year-Old Austin Brazda Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened on George Dieter Drive near Gateway West Boulevard.
cbs4local.com
Attorney representing Yvonne Rosales speaks about allegations made against former DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The attorney representing former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke exclusively with KFOX14 about allegations that were made against her in a petition for her removal. In the petition, which was dismissed on Thursday, Rosales was accused of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal...
New D.A.’s plan to bring the office ‘back on track’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just a day after Bill Hicks was appointed as the new District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales’s name was removed from the DA’s office at the courthouse and Hicks already announcing how he will bring the office “back on track.” In his first interview Hicks promised, besides the Walmart shooting case he […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
El Paso family files lawsuit against Union Pacific, seeking justice for Mario Navarro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Navarro family are filing a personal lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad. The Navarro family are currently being represented by the law offices of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers who reportedly filed a federal employer liability act case for the wrongful death of Mario Navarro. As KTSM 9 News has […]
Comments / 0