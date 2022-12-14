ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

@growwithco

Young Entrepreneurs

Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
WASHINGTON STATE
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships

In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
AdWeek

Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product

Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective

The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
bitcoinist.com

93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report

The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
TechCrunch

MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data

As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
salestechstar.com

Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO

Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
ctemag.com

Jorgensen names company president and COO

Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
disruptmagazine.com

Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain

In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Andre Oentoro

An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023

Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
ffnews.com

Investors Prefer Personal Advisors Over Robo or Digital Solutions In Their Wealth Management Journey

A recent wealth management study has found that most investors prefer having a personal advisor over robo or digital solutions. Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has launched an advisory report in collaboration with EY (Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes.
salestechstar.com

Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution

Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.

