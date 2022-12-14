ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland Return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will continue to be led by a mix of senior leadership and youthful star power in 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After a career-best season, Michael McDowell will once again pilot the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver, Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford

ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
OHIO STATE
Ventura Raceway Western Midget Racing National Dates Announced

Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.
VENTURA, CA
CALIFORNIA STATE
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
LEXINGTON, OH
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway

Speedway Motorsports officials announced today that Jonathan “JT” Thomas, an 11-year sales and event veteran of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been promoted to vice president of corporate sales at Nashville Superspeedway. The move marks a return to The Music City for Thomas, who, prior to joining the Bristol...
NASHVILLE, TN
Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team 2022 Season Wrap Up

The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings. The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up...
ONTARIO, CA
Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations

Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
ATLANTA, GA
NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse

NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
Potential $500,000 Payout for Future USAC Triple Crown Champ

Two individuals have captured all three USAC National driving championships in a single season: Tony Stewart in 1995 and J.J. Yeley in 2003. Now, the stakes are even greater in 2023 and beyond for any driver who can achieve the feat, which will pay out a $300,000 prize for any driver to pull off the hattrick by scoring the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship titles in the same year.
Brembo Celebrates a 2022 Full of Motorsport Victories

Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, celebrates more than 600 world titles won since 1975, thanks to 62 world titles won in the major Racing competitions of 2022 - on two and four wheels - Brembo confirms its technological supremacy in Motorsport and continues to collect record numbers on every circuit in the world.
69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
ROSEVILLE, CA
