Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO