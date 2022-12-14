Read full article on original website
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
Restaurants relying on holiday dining amid inflation squeeze
The Hawaii Restaurant Association President Sheryl Matsuoka said they are noticing more people sticking to a budget.
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
At Saguaro, prisoners work to honor the traditions, staying as true to form as possible, given the security restrictions. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui. Updated: 3 hours...
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most popular state for vacations
FloridaRentals came out with their study on the most popular states for a vacation.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu
From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
Oahu bakeshops to check out for National Cupcake Day
Dec. 15 is observed as National Cupcake Day so don’t feel guilty about buying, making or ordering a delicious cupcake.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. THREE fronts will be impacting the...
Child with SMA has found a way a to communicate
This gave her a life expectancy of two years old, but she's now eight years old, with a way to talk.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Following Maui shark incident, DLNR asks social media users to think before they post
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March
Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
Should face masks return amid holiday ‘tripledemic’
During the winter months respiratory diseases seem to increase across the country and here in Hawaii.
