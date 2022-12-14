Read full article on original website
william olmsted
2d ago
how about is the other way around it's causing more cancer and the patients that take it
Suzane Klein
2d ago
Anyone who trusts the eugenicists to touch them or take anything they offer really do need to _____ !
