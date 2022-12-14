Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO