Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles
The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
Preview: Wolves at Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) wrap up their five-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-17) on Friday night. Minnesota fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 99-88. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 19 points, and Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and posted 13 points. Veteran Center Rudy Gobert earned a double-double by tallying 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
Les East on building Pelicans roster, Suns game preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Crescent City Sports reporter Les East about building the Pelicans roster. The crew also discusses the two straight losses to the Utah Jazz and preview the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118
Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic
BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
Chuck Checks In - 12.17.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York 114 Bulls 91. (Bulls: 11-17, 7-7 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:LaVine: 17pts NY: Barrett: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. NY Randle: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Caruso and DeRozan each with 4. NY: Brunson: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Knicks crashed...
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Knicks
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers plan to strike back after a disappointing Friday night loss when they host the New York Knicks on Star Wars Night Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (15-15) returns home after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112, a...
Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Game Preview
BOSTON – The Orlando Magic had a hearty serving of home cooking during their recent five-game stint at Amway Center. Orlando rattled off a season-high four straight victories to close out the homestand, displaying significant improvements in its interior defense, ball movement and shooting. Those elements will be put...
Cavs Win Thriller, Top Mavericks in Overtime
Saturday’s win – Cleveland’s 20th of the young season – over the shorthanded Mavericks was a little too close for comfort. But the Cavs’ll still take it. The Wine and Gold remained undefeated in overtime this year – dropping Dallas in a 100-99 thriller, sweeping the season series and improving to a league-best 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks
For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
Lillard Passes 18k Points, Moves Up NBA and Franchise Top 10s In Win Versus Rockets
HOUSTON -- Damian Lillard didn’t become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history in Saturday night’s game versus the Rockets in Houston, though he did pass a number of milestones while also helping his team shake off one of their worst performances the prior evening. After getting blown...
Recap: Balanced Attack Lifts Thunder
Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.
Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
8 things to know ahead of Spurs-Heat matchup in NBA Mexico City Game
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are set to tip off in Mexico City on Saturday (5 ET, NBA TV), marking the 30th anniversary of the NBA’s Mexico games. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming matchup south of the border:. Form check. The Spurs currently...
Pool Report on the second quarter ejection of Ja Morant during the Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Joe Mussatto (The Oklahoman) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Grizzlies at Thunder game. QUESTION: Can you explain why Ja Morant was assessed the first technical foul during the second quarter?. GOBLE: Morant was assessed a technical foul for use of...
"Turned Into 53 Minutes" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans
While he pushed all the right buttons throughout the game on Thursday night, head coach Will Hardy got one thing wrong. Instead of expecting a 48-minute fight against the first-place Pelicans, the Jazz needed 48+5. Overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half and some unlucky breaks at the end of regulation and overtime, Utah kept fighting and picked up the 132-129 victory.
8 candidates to be Western Conference All-Stars in frontcourt
The Western Conference sent six frontcourt players to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, and there’s a chance four of them won’t be back for the 2023 contest on Feb. 19 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That’s a testament to the fierce competition in the West at the...
