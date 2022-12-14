ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles

The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15) wrap up their five-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-17) on Friday night. Minnesota fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 99-88. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 19 points, and Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and posted 13 points. Veteran Center Rudy Gobert earned a double-double by tallying 11 points and 13 rebounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic

BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.17.2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York 114 Bulls 91. (Bulls: 11-17, 7-7 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:LaVine: 17pts NY: Barrett: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. NY Randle: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Caruso and DeRozan each with 4. NY: Brunson: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Knicks crashed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs. Knicks

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers plan to strike back after a disappointing Friday night loss when they host the New York Knicks on Star Wars Night Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (15-15) returns home after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112, a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Game Preview

BOSTON – The Orlando Magic had a hearty serving of home cooking during their recent five-game stint at Amway Center. Orlando rattled off a season-high four straight victories to close out the homestand, displaying significant improvements in its interior defense, ball movement and shooting. Those elements will be put...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Cavs Win Thriller, Top Mavericks in Overtime

Saturday’s win – Cleveland’s 20th of the young season – over the shorthanded Mavericks was a little too close for comfort. But the Cavs’ll still take it. The Wine and Gold remained undefeated in overtime this year – dropping Dallas in a 100-99 thriller, sweeping the season series and improving to a league-best 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks

For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Recap: Balanced Attack Lifts Thunder

Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

"Turned Into 53 Minutes" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans

While he pushed all the right buttons throughout the game on Thursday night, head coach Will Hardy got one thing wrong. Instead of expecting a 48-minute fight against the first-place Pelicans, the Jazz needed 48+5. Overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half and some unlucky breaks at the end of regulation and overtime, Utah kept fighting and picked up the 132-129 victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

8 candidates to be Western Conference All-Stars in frontcourt

The Western Conference sent six frontcourt players to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, and there’s a chance four of them won’t be back for the 2023 contest on Feb. 19 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That’s a testament to the fierce competition in the West at the...

