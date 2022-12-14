ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau, WI Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly.

Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on pace with the national population change or faster. In any area, population change is the result of migration and natural change. Migration refers to the net change in people moving to and from an area, while natural change is the difference between births and deaths.

Due to these factors, the Wausau-Weston metro area in Wisconsin reported 22.6% population growth in the last five years, the eighth most among 381 U.S. metro areas with available data. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows that Wausau's population grew to 166,189 from 135,603 in 2016.

Economic opportunity is one of the most common reasons people move within the United States, and areas with strong job markets can provide better economic stability for new families. Over the last five years, unemployment in the metro area has fallen considerably. As of the end of 2021, 2.2% of the Wausau labor force were out of work, down from 3.3% at the end of 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RankMetro area2016-2021 Pop. change (%)2021 population2016 populationDec. 2021 unemployment (%)Dec. 2016 unemployment (%)1Jackson, TN39.6180,799129,5273.74.82Manhattan, KS38.1133,93297,0042.53.43Fayetteville, NC37.9524,588380,3895.56.34Longview, TX32.4287,868217,4465.46.35Ames, IA30.0126,19597,0902.02.26Sumter, SC26.4135,782107,3964.05.57Morristown, TN22.6143,855117,3203.85.08Wausau-Weston, WI22.6166,189135,6032.23.39Gainesville, FL22.4344,881281,7963.64.210Columbia, MO20.5212,796176,5942.23.011St. George, UT19.3191,226160,2451.83.512Clarksville, TN-KY16.9329,864282,0754.15.413Durham-Chapel Hill, NC16.9654,012559,5353.14.414Coeur d'Alene, ID16.5179,789154,3113.04.215Boise City, ID16.1801,470690,2142.33.516Hattiesburg, MS15.9172,507148,8033.34.917Pocatello, ID15.797,64584,3772.43.418Provo-Orem, UT15.6696,699602,5431.53.019Greeley, CO15.3340,036294,9324.92.920Charleston, WV15.2252,942219,5793.85.4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Nuisance bear running amuck

A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum

The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14

***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
WJFW-TV

Oneida Co. suspect now in custody

CASSIAN (WJFW) - The suspect on the run, has been captured and is in custody. Cody J. Huebner, 32, was wanted by police after the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with him this afternoon. Huebner fled in a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another car, Huebner took off on foot into the woods with a gun.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Schofield restaurant closes without warning

A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
SCHOFIELD, WI
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy