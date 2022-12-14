McCoy (neck) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Arizona's quarterback room is without Kyler Murray for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Tuesday. McCoy is the next man up at the position, but a neck injury so far has resulted in a cap on his reps this week. Friday's practice report may clear him for Sunday's game in Denver, but if he enters the weekend with a designation, his status for Week 15 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If McCoy ends among the Cardinals' inactives Sunday, Trace McSorley and David Blough are the other two signal-callers on the team's active roster.

