ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly.

Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on pace with the national population change or faster. In any area, population change is the result of migration and natural change. Migration refers to the net change in people moving to and from an area, while natural change is the difference between births and deaths.

Due to these factors, the Clarksville metro area , which spans parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, reported 16.9% population growth in the last five years, the 12th most among 381 U.S. metro areas with available data. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows that Clarksville's population grew to 329,864 from 282,075 in 2016.

Economic opportunity is one of the most common reasons people move within the United States, and areas with strong job markets can provide better economic stability for new families. Over the last five years, unemployment in the metro area has fallen considerably. As of the end of 2021, 4.1% of the Clarksville labor force were out of work, down from 5.4% at the end of 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RankMetro area2016-2021 Pop. change (%)2021 population2016 populationDec. 2021 unemployment (%)Dec. 2016 unemployment (%)1Jackson, TN39.6180,799129,5273.74.82Manhattan, KS38.1133,93297,0042.53.43Fayetteville, NC37.9524,588380,3895.56.34Longview, TX32.4287,868217,4465.46.35Ames, IA30.0126,19597,0902.02.26Sumter, SC26.4135,782107,3964.05.57Morristown, TN22.6143,855117,3203.85.08Wausau-Weston, WI22.6166,189135,6032.23.39Gainesville, FL22.4344,881281,7963.64.210Columbia, MO20.5212,796176,5942.23.011St. George, UT19.3191,226160,2451.83.512Clarksville, TN-KY16.9329,864282,0754.15.413Durham-Chapel Hill, NC16.9654,012559,5353.14.414Coeur d'Alene, ID16.5179,789154,3113.04.215Boise City, ID16.1801,470690,2142.33.516Hattiesburg, MS15.9172,507148,8033.34.917Pocatello, ID15.797,64584,3772.43.418Provo-Orem, UT15.6696,699602,5431.53.019Greeley, CO15.3340,036294,9324.92.920Charleston, WV15.2252,942219,5793.85.4

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations

In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
OLD HICKORY, TN
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy