Six performances of The Wiz at Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theater have been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. The theater posted on its website that "due to multiple COVID cases in the cast and crew, we have made the very difficult but necessary decision to cancel the December 15-18 performances of The Wiz." Anyone with tickets is asked to contact Guest Services at 206-625-1900 to either reschedule their ticket or get a refund.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO