Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees say they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 represents grocery store employees across six counties, including Thurston, Pierce and Grays Harbor, under The Kroger Company, which owns both grocery store chains.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations

SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

COVID-19 outbreak cancels performances at Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theater

Six performances of The Wiz at Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theater have been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. The theater posted on its website that "due to multiple COVID cases in the cast and crew, we have made the very difficult but necessary decision to cancel the December 15-18 performances of The Wiz." Anyone with tickets is asked to contact Guest Services at 206-625-1900 to either reschedule their ticket or get a refund.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Better Business Bureau issues scam warning for Seattle moving company

SEATTLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a consumer warning on Tuesday about a Seattle-based moving company that has been accused of scamming customers. The BBB said it has received five complaints about the company over the past nine months, two scam tracker reports and five one-star customer reviews. When the BBB has attempted to reach out to Seattle Movers WA to resolve the claims, the company has not responded, BBB said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus

A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar

SEATTLE — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot along 4th Ave...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays

SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend

If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Active weather system brings chance of lowland snow to western Washington

Christmas weekend weather is trending warmer, but a potential white Hanukkah is still in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) said lowland snow is possible beginning Sunday and through Wednesday, with "cooler possible wintry precipitation" on tap for Thursday, but don't expect a winter wonderland. The "active" weekend will come after a calm Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Quiet stretch of weather underway ahead of potential lowland snow

SEATTLE — While a white Christmas is uncertain, one thing is very clear about the upcoming forecast: it is tricky. Fans cheering on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Thursday evening will be treated to partly sunny skies and a precipitation-free showdown with the rival San Francisco 49ers. While...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Get ready for a lower speed limit in Tacoma starting in January

TACOMA, Wash. — The new year is bringing some changes to the City of Tacoma. Beginning Jan. 1, speed limits will be reduced in all residential streets and four of their Neighborhood Business Districts. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle couple accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps in CID

SEATTLE — A man and woman are accused of exchanging fentanyl for food stamps to transient victims in Seattle, according to court documents released Tuesday. A spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) said they charged the pair on Friday after their first appearance last Thursday. They're accused of exchanging drugs for the use of EBT cards. Those EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food items at stores for those who qualify for food assistance in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Renton businesses targeted in smash-and-grab attempts

RENTON, Wash. — Three Renton businesses were targeted in recent smash-and-grab attempts. The Renton Police Department shared information about the incidents on social media. Police said in all three smash-and-grabs, the suspect was using his vehicle to ram into the front doors of the businesses, then went in and burglarized them.
RENTON, WA

