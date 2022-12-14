Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
ifiberone.com
WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000
MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining
If there’s one thing that 2022 will be remembered for, it will be remembered for how outrageously expensive EVERYTHING was and it impacted the way people felt about the holidays. Retail Me Not did a holiday shopping survey in October and found that Americans that at least 51% of...
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
KLEWTV
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation
"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
koze.com
WSP, Allied Agencies Continue HIVE Patrols Again This Weekend
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Patrol and its allied agencies are continuing to conduct High Visibility Enforcement patrols across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatal collisions, as well as deter and interdict crime. The next two planned HIVE patrols are scheduled for tomorrow and...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
Threats near WSU in Pullman lead to shootout with police; shooter dead
A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane. Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place near the...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
KLEWTV
Pullman SWAT standoff: suspect killed by an officer
On December 14, 2022 at 8:37 pm, Pullman Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street for a weapon offense. Officers learned a male in his thirties, was threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment. Pullman Officers attempted to speak with the male, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment.
koze.com
Kooskia Man Arrested Following Dispute
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 49-year-old Kooskia man was arrested yesterday on a felony assault charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person who resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries due to low inventory, inflation
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local food banks in the Inland Northwest say their inventory is low, in large part due to inflation. “You’ve got need going up, supply going down, prices going up and it just makes it really difficult,” Eric Williams from Second Harvest said. “This is...
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
koze.com
ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia
ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
