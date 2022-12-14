ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
ifiberone.com

WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000

MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House

GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation

"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

WSP, Allied Agencies Continue HIVE Patrols Again This Weekend

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Patrol and its allied agencies are continuing to conduct High Visibility Enforcement patrols across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatal collisions, as well as deter and interdict crime. The next two planned HIVE patrols are scheduled for tomorrow and...
WASHINGTON STATE
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
WASHINGTON, DC
103.5 KISSFM

High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
KLEWTV

Pullman SWAT standoff: suspect killed by an officer

On December 14, 2022 at 8:37 pm, Pullman Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street for a weapon offense. Officers learned a male in his thirties, was threatening to kill his roommates. The roommates were evacuated from the apartment. Pullman Officers attempted to speak with the male, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Kooskia Man Arrested Following Dispute

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 49-year-old Kooskia man was arrested yesterday on a felony assault charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person who resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence.
KOOSKIA, ID
koze.com

ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia

ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
KOOSKIA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy