What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The beloved DJ's wife knew something was wrong.
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “I’m Heartbroken”
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her coworker and friend, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The former Ellen Show host shared a photo of herself and Boss, an executive producer and DJ on the program, to mark his passing after he died by suicide on Tuesday (Dec. 13). He was 40.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Sheree Zampino Doesn’t Agree With Will Smith Calling Their Marriage an ‘Ultimate Failure’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appears on an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her former marriage to the Academy Award winner. The Red Table Talk is back with a new episode, and on this one, Sheree Zampino talks about her former marriage to Will Smith. Zampino says she didn’t like Smith calling their marriage a failure in a 2020 Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk.
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
