Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods
When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
kingcountymetro.blog
Rider alternatives available for temporarily suspended routes
Metro continues to deliver more than 90% of its typical 11,000 weekday trips. Before traveling, riders are encouraged to review our service advisories, use real-time tools below to see whether the trip they want is operating and review our list of alternative routes if their route is temporarily suspended. On...
Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people
If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington state city is No. 1 in the nation for singles. And if you guessed Seattle, then you are right!. According to Wallet Hub, the Emerald City is the best for living single. “19% of people in...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
KOMO News
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
2 Places to See Restaurant Robots in Washington
Welcome to a glimpse of the future! Robots are coming for our jobs. Thankfully, we still need humans to manage them. But you have to admit, restaurant robots sure do come in handy. They can do all of the menial small tasks in a restaurant so that the (human) employees can give better customer service.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
kptv.com
Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest
With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
KOMO News
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations
SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
Snow Days in Seattle To Be Replaced by Remote Learning
The Seattle School District has seen its share of challenges keeping students in classrooms this year. School was delayed a week due to a teacher strike. Now the District has adopted a new snow day policy. Seattle will replace days off with remote learning. The District has also seen its...
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
Aimaq, One-Time UW Transfer Target and Game-Beater, Re-Enters Portal
On a cold night almost exactly a year ago, then-Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq entered a half-full Alaska Airlines Arena and had his way with the University of Washington basketball team, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a 68-52 rout. Four months later, he was in the...
seattlemedium.com
Multiple Navy Sailors Injured in Crash
Washington State Patrol reported 18 people injured after 2 buses with Navy personnel crashed on I-5 express lanes in Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported that the crash occurred when one bus slowed down but the bus following the first one didn’t slow down in time. This caused the two buses to collide. There were more than 60 sailors on board the buses.
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
