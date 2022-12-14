Top British Politicians Advise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Not Attend King Charles’s Coronation

Some British elites have been quoted that they want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the list of attendees at King Charles III’s coronation next spring in the wake of the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The couple, who have always shown their aversion to the royal family, took it a step further by launching a series of attacks on the English monarchical system. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced serious public outrage for the jibes targeted at family members, including King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The controversies surrounding ‘Harry and Meghan’

09/03/2020 – Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex. Commonwealth Day 2020 Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

The docuseries Harry and Meghan is seen by the Brits as a calculated method of criticizing the crown and the whole royal institution. The 41-year-old derided the age-long tradition of curtsying before the Queen. She then made an exaggerated curtsy in the documentary, joking about her first meeting with the late English ruler, who passed on in September.

The couple also sparked the debate over the alleged racism within the royal family, with Prince Harry stating that there is an “unconscious bias” against his American wife, whose mother is African American and whose father is Caucasian. He also criticized his father for not creating time for him while growing up, claiming that his “group of friends” in Africa “literally brought me up.”

07/03/2020 – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex at the Mountbatten Festival of Music held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

Many influential personalities believe that the Sussexes should not be at the event

A former Cabinet minister and Tory veteran, David Mellor, revealed in an interview with Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not attend the event, which will be held in May 2023. “They make money out of selling their family down the river,” he said. “I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.”

Mellor is not alone in his opinion, as lots of other highly placed individuals also share the same thought. Current Parliament member and former Conservative Party Leader Iain Duncan Smith told the news outlet that the couple should not bother to show up at the event since they have shown disdain for the royal family. “If they dislike the Royal Family so much, why would they attend the Coronation?”

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

British Historical author Lady Antonia Fraser also shares the same opinion stating that the couple should stay put in Hollywood. “I hope they don’t come because I want the King and Queen to be the center of attention,” she explained. “It worries me that if they come, the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood.”