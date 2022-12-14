Netflix has dropped the first trailer for it's upcoming comedy You People, and it's hard not to laugh. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." The trailer comes amid Long's recent breakup with the former head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, after he was caught in an affair with a staffer. He was suspended for a year as a result. The woman he had an affair with was responsible for booking the team's travel, and helped coordinate Long's visits to the city, and even helped with her move from Los Angeles. Long has since moved back out west and confirmed she and Udoka are no longer together, and instead are focusing on co-parenting their 11-year-old son.

