ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Perry Mason season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
Perry Mason, the reimagination of the classic '50s TV series, is getting a season 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 Release Date, Time, Episode Count, and More
'Dream Home Makeover' Season 4 debuts this December, and it will see a range of designs from Studio McGhee. Here's what to expect from the new episodes.
Yellowjackets season 2 gets spring 2023 release date – and cryptic first teaser
"You won't be hungry much longer"
Netflix reveals ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
When does the next season of Shadow and Bone come out? Everything we know about the ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
A.V. Club
Season two of Minx is still filming after getting canceled by HBO Max
Minx might have been canceled by HBO Max earlier this week, but the ’70s-set comedy about a male pin-up magazine is still hitting the presses. In a December 13 Instagram post, star Jake Johnson says that the cast and crew are continuing to work on the second season and are “about a week away from being finished shooting.”
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
Popculture
Nia Long's New Movie Drops Trailer in Wake of Ima Udoka Breakup
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for it's upcoming comedy You People, and it's hard not to laugh. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." The trailer comes amid Long's recent breakup with the former head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, after he was caught in an affair with a staffer. He was suspended for a year as a result. The woman he had an affair with was responsible for booking the team's travel, and helped coordinate Long's visits to the city, and even helped with her move from Los Angeles. Long has since moved back out west and confirmed she and Udoka are no longer together, and instead are focusing on co-parenting their 11-year-old son.
A.V. Club
Ian and Poppy talk games for the first time in this exclusive Mythic Quest clip
Mythic Quest is one of The A.V. Club’s top shows on Apple TV+, thanks to its “hijinks, wacky comedy, and an even wackier set of characters.” The workplace sitcom follows the employees of a video game company as they work to get their creations onto consoles, clashing with players and each other along the way.
A.V. Club
Were clues to the ending of The White Lotus season 2 hiding in the credits all along?
Spoiler warning: The following contains spoilers for the seventh and final episode of The White Lotus season two. One of the pleasures of tuning in to The White Lotus these past two seasons has been the evocative title sequences. Customized to suit the theme and setting of each season, they serve as a map of sorts, providing clues and winking references that set the tone for the episodes to come. It didn’t take long for fans to figure out that the wallpaper images in season one corresponded to the suites the characters were staying in: Palm, Hibiscus, Pineapple, and Tradewinds. There were other references too, like the rotting fruit next to Steve Zahn’s name symbolizing his character’s testicular cancer scare.
tvinsider.com
Logan Lerman & ‘Hunters’ Team Are Back for Revenge in Season 2 Teaser (VIDEO)
It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023. In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled...
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
Emancipation release date and time: How to watch Will Smith's new movie online
Everything you need to watch Emancipation on Apple TV+, starring Will Smith.
A.V. Club
Original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart doesn't think a reboot could bring the same magic
If you’ve scrolled through HBO or Netflix any time in the past year or so, you may have noticed a strange phenomenon taking hold. Suddenly, colors seem brighter! Hair is spikier! And why are you feeling the sudden urge to dig out those jelly sandals from the back of your closet and pop on a Weezer record?
