GV Wire
Are CA’s New Rooftop Solar Rules a ‘Complete Retreat’ for Clean Energy?
If there’s one thing Thursday made clear, it’s that climate policy and controversy go hand in hand in California. Depending on whom you ask, the two major actions state regulators took Thursday are either indicative of California “leading the world’s most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution” (as Gov. Gavin Newsom put it) or represent “a complete retreat from California’s unrivaled position of leadership in the clean energy revolution” (as Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, described the state’s new rooftop solar rules).
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
GV Wire
CPUC Must not Push Solar Energy Beyond the Reach of the Poor
In pulpits and pews statewide, a quiet revolution has been rising, steady, and resolute. Black churches are mobilizing around climate and environmental justice issues, vowing to embrace sustainability and deploy renewable energy to help combat climate change. Rev. Ambrose Carroll Sr. Special to CalMatters. Opinion. Green the Church is among...
