ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Are CA’s New Rooftop Solar Rules a ‘Complete Retreat’ for Clean Energy?

If there’s one thing Thursday made clear, it’s that climate policy and controversy go hand in hand in California. Depending on whom you ask, the two major actions state regulators took Thursday are either indicative of California “leading the world’s most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution” (as Gov. Gavin Newsom put it) or represent “a complete retreat from California’s unrivaled position of leadership in the clean energy revolution” (as Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, described the state’s new rooftop solar rules).
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

CPUC Must not Push Solar Energy Beyond the Reach of the Poor

In pulpits and pews statewide, a quiet revolution has been rising, steady, and resolute. Black churches are mobilizing around climate and environmental justice issues, vowing to embrace sustainability and deploy renewable energy to help combat climate change. Rev. Ambrose Carroll Sr. Special to CalMatters. Opinion. Green the Church is among...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy