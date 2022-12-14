ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Christmas trees still available for one more weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Frontier Culture Museum postpones opening night of lantern tours

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The lantern tours are back at the Frontier Culture Museum (FCM), but the opening night has been postponed to Friday due to the weather. It will be the first year that tours will be back on both sides — and showing Christmas skits from five different times.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Downtown eateries emerging for 2023

Locals and tourists alike have complained about a limited selection of eateries in the area in recent years. As the pandemic shut down restaurants, many — even the old mainstays — struggled to staff their kitchens and pull themselves out of months of dormancy. Some closed their doors for good.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Bridge of Hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We get to engage with the most incredible families in our community, watch narratives change, watch people overcoming circumstances, breaking out of systemic barriers, all with the support of their neighbors and their community,” Chris Hoover Seidel explained. Hoover Seidel is the executive director of Bridge of Hope.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area

(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

HRCSB announces new Executive Director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) has announced Ms. Rebekah Brubaker, LPC as the agency’s seventh Executive Director. Ms. Brubaker succeeds Ellen Harrison, who vacated the position in early September. The Executive Director serves as...
HARRISONBURG, VA

