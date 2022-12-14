Read full article on original website
WHSV
Christmas trees still available for one more weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday. This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking. “Staunton’s our new...
WHSV
Frontier Culture Museum postpones opening night of lantern tours
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The lantern tours are back at the Frontier Culture Museum (FCM), but the opening night has been postponed to Friday due to the weather. It will be the first year that tours will be back on both sides — and showing Christmas skits from five different times.
WHSV
The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
WHSV
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
pagevalleynews.com
Downtown eateries emerging for 2023
Locals and tourists alike have complained about a limited selection of eateries in the area in recent years. As the pandemic shut down restaurants, many — even the old mainstays — struggled to staff their kitchens and pull themselves out of months of dormancy. Some closed their doors for good.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WHSV
Staunton heating and cooling business looking to spread hope for the holidays
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A locally-owned heating and cooling business is looking to give back this holiday season. All-Temp Heating and Cooling has been serving the Valley for 15 years. Those who work there said they wanted to give back to the community that has supported them over the years....
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Bridge of Hope
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “We get to engage with the most incredible families in our community, watch narratives change, watch people overcoming circumstances, breaking out of systemic barriers, all with the support of their neighbors and their community,” Chris Hoover Seidel explained. Hoover Seidel is the executive director of Bridge of Hope.
Augusta Free Press
Pam Tillis’ ‘Belles & Bows’ tour aims to help families create holiday memories
Country music singer Pam Tillis is on the road this holiday season sharing her “Belles & Bows” tour and helping get her fans in the holiday spirit. Tillis performs as part of a trio Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro. The daughter...
WHSV
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
Augusta Free Press
Wilson Memorial girls softball team rings the bell for The Salvation Army
Christmas is the time for giving, and a few Wilson Memorial High School softball team members participated in a team bonding experience to give back to the community by ringing The Salvation Army bell for two hours at the Waynesboro Walmart. They raised $200 for the Waynesboro nonprofit on Saturday.
WHSV
First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area
(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
WHSV
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road. Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought...
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Greene Humane Society is trying to stay afloat after it says a bookkeeper lost their savings and nonprofit status. “Without us being here, there’s going to be nobody can help with the cats. None,” Assistant Manager Kimberly Anne Burton said. The...
WHSV
HRCSB announces new Executive Director
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) has announced Ms. Rebekah Brubaker, LPC as the agency’s seventh Executive Director. Ms. Brubaker succeeds Ellen Harrison, who vacated the position in early September. The Executive Director serves as...
Freezing Rain and Icy Conditions In Part Of Area Closes Schools For Some
Predictions of freezing rain and icing conditions happened around daylight Thursday morning. That caused Nelson County Public Schools to make the decision to close for the day, as did nearby Augusta. While most of the roads down in the valley portions of the county were ok, it was in the...
