brooklynvegan.com
Wet Leg played Bowery Ballroom on 4-show NYC run (pics, video, setlist)
Wet Leg are wrapping up a huge year, which included the release of their fantastic self-titled debut and a ton of touring, with four rather intimate NYC shows, at Webster Hall, Elsewhere, Bowery Ballroom, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. Thursday night (12/15), night three of the run, found them at Bowery Ballroom with Harry Teardrop opening. Their setlist has been pretty similar each night, beginning with "Being in Love" and including most of their debut album, closing out the show with "Chaise Lounge." See pictures from Thursday night's show by P Squared, including one of the setlist, and an attendee-taken video clip, below.
brooklynvegan.com
Have A Nice Life-headlined Flenser showcase in NYC adds 2nd night
Earlier this week, The Flenser announced their 2023 NYC showcase with a joint set by Dan Barrett's projects Have A Nice Life and Giles Corey, as well as Midwife and Planning For Burial, happening at Bowery Ballroom on April 14. It quickly sold out, and now they've added a second night for April 15 at Bowery Ballroom with the same lineup. (Planning For Burial also notes that he's playing a different set each night.) Tickets are on sale now.
Thrillist
A New, 500 Person-Capacity Nightclub Is Coming to Brooklyn Very Soon
The thought of hitting a Brooklyn club when you're not a people person might be intimidating, especially if you don't want to be shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of others. If you don't want to miss out on dance music and your favorite DJ sets, though, you might be in luck. SILO,...
brooklynvegan.com
Bonny Light Horseman & Cassandra Jenkins played Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, video)
Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), released their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, in October, and they're in the final stretch of their fall tour supporting it. They stopped in Brooklyn on Wednesday night (12/14) for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg where they played favorites from both albums, including "Sweetbread," "Fleur de Lis," "California," "Deep in Love," "Magpie's Nest" and more. Cassandra Jenkins opened the night, and Bonny Light Horseman also invited her out to join them on a beautifully harmonized rendition of "Bright Morning Stars."
brooklynvegan.com
Robert Glasper announces NYC show with Dinner Party & Grammy show in LA
Robert Glasper has announced his annual Grammy weekend show for 2023, as well as a NYC show with jazz supergroup Dinner Party. These shows mark a continuation of Robert's busy 2022, releasing Black Radio III--which was nominated for a couple of Grammys--and its Supreme edition, and playing his fourth massive residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club back in the fall.
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
brooklynvegan.com
Yo La Tengo’s 2022 Hanukkah run starts this weekend — who’s opening?
One of the great NYC holiday traditions, Yo La Tengo's 2022 Hanukkah run at Bowery Ballroom, starts this Sunday (12/18) and runs through December 25. Tickets are still available for December 24 and December 25, but they usually release more tickets during the week, so it's worth checking back. A...
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
bkmag.com
Pig Beach is being forced out of its original Gowanus location
Pig Beach is shutting down its original Gowanus location after eight years above the canal, marking another surprising closure in Brooklyn’s restaurant scene. The popular, dog-friendly barbecue spot announced on Instagram that its last day will be Friday, December 30, explaining that it was a victim of broader rezoning project overtaking the neighborhood in an effort to build more housing.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
A local's guide to enjoying the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in 2019. The train is your best bet. Go early, fuel up at local bakeries and restaurants, share the sidewalk — and please don’t look inside people’s windows. [ more › ]
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. On the 28th day of June 2021, at past 2:15 p.m., the neighborhood in Mill Basin Brooklyn, walk up to the doorbell entry to a spacious and eye extravagance interior.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dems celebrate Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s 50th birthday
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Democratic Party kept the party going. It celebrated Leader and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s 50th birthday with a rousing and politically inspiring celebration featuring prominent political leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Eric Adams — along with high-profile labor and community leaders.
abandonedspaces.com
Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark
The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
Decades of NYPD evidence destroyed in Brooklyn fire
Decades-old evidence stored inside a New York City Police Dept. warehouse has now been completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
