A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation
In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Senate Democrats prepare to flex new subpoena power
For all the focus on House Republicans’ plans to flex their investigative muscles next year in the majority, Senate Democrats unlocked their ability to do the same this week with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection victory in Georgia. That’s because the outright majority Warnock clinched for Senate Democrats will...
AOC facing House Ethics Committee investigation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is facing an investigation from the House Committee on Ethics, according to a press release from the panel.
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
GOP-backed TikTok ban unable to hitch ride on NDAA
Republicans who want to ban TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, from federal electronic devices may have missed their chance this Congress. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., had hoped to attach his bill to prohibit federal employees from downloading or using the app on a government-issued...
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week
The Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. Now that it has passed the Senate, it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The House approved the measure on Wednesday.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense has passed the Senate and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill approved Thursday night authorizes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill. Lawmakers are trying to account for inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department’s civilian workforce.
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension, which now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. That will give lawmakers more time to fashion a roughly $1.7 trillion package currently being negotiated that would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the full fiscal year.
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They’re worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn’t go for Republicans in significant...
Sam Bankman-Fried is set to testify before Congress. Will a subpoena come next?
Uncertainty looms over next week’s hearings on FTX’s collapse.
