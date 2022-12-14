ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Talk: Women’s hair products cancer risk

By David Sorensen
 2 days ago

On Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon, we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Megan Collins discusses the cancer risk of women’s hair products.

Women who use chemical hair straighteners and relaxers may have a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study from researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study determined that women using hair straightening or relaxing products frequently or over long periods more than doubled their risk of uterine cancer. Lawsuits have been filed against manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and other manufacturers concerning these types of products. Women that are frequent users of these products are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider if they are experiencing any possible signs of Uterine Cancer. If in the unfortunate event that a user is diagnosed with uterine cancer after frequent use, they may be eligible for financial compensation.

Be sure to check back each month as we have lawyers discuss different topics associated with personal injury or other legal issues as decided by you. If you have a question related that you would like to see potentially answered during Law Talk, please email it to LawTalk@wetmtv.com . Megan Collins is based out of Corning and works with clients from around the region.

