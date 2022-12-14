Read full article on original website
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
Where FL’s affordable housing crisis stands as 2022 comes to an end
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone take a look back and a look ahead at Florida’s affordable housing crisis.
What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?
Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
eenews.net
Fla. lawmakers force homeowners to buy flood insurance
Hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners face requirements to buy flood insurance under a precedent-setting bill approved Wednesday by the state Legislature. It’s the first mandate of its kind in the country. The requirement applies to properties across the state, regardless of whether they are in high-risk flood...
floridapolitics.com
Hope flutters again that a Florida native will be designated state bird
Tina Polsky has joined Samuel Killebrew's effort to honor the Florida scrub jay. Hope has taken wing again that the Florida scrub jay will get its deserved perch as the state bird — even if last year’s effort didn’t take off. Following up on last year’s effort,...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Families remain homeless as FL’s affordable housing crisis continues
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone take a look back and a look ahead at Florida’s affordable housing crisis
Florida unclaimed property & funds currently total $2.5 billion
Florida has billions of dollars in unclaimed funds and property waiting to be taken back by residents. Do you have money waiting?
Florida insurance commissioner resigns, governor’s office confirms
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has reportedly resigned, effective Dec. 28.
Gov. DeSantis signs toll relief bill for Florida families
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Thursday, providing account credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across Florida.
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
Florida homeowners left waiting for insurance relief
The moves made by Florida lawmakers this week to ease the state's home insurance crisis will likely take time to offer any help to homeowners.
Florida House approves property insurance reform bill, DeSantis expected to sign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expects ‘constitutional carry’ to pass in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Under current law, people who want...
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
