1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
2 plead guilty in 2018 murders of Edgecombe County town mayor, wife, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree...
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning. That deputy has been identified as 24-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. In a statement just before noon Friday, the sheriff’s office said Bolanos-Anavisca’s life was...
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Goldsboro man gets nearly 9 years for trafficking crystal meth, DOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Goldsboro man was sentenced on Thursday to nearly nine years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in reference to an active disturbance between family members.
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
Man accused of assaulting NC deputy while being taken to jail faces multiple charges
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested in Trinity on Saturday is accused of breaking and entering and assaulting a deputy while being taken to the Randolph County Jail, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Randolph County deputies responded to Koonce Drive when...
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
Littleton suspect wanted for Dollar General armed robbery, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber. On Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m., the Littleton Police Department responded to the Dollar General store in Littleton regarding an armed robbery. Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a...
Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
