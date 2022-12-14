GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Goldsboro man was sentenced on Thursday to nearly nine years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

