ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Orlando-area cop is latest to faint after allegedly being near fentanyl

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k510r_0jiQsRPH00



Bodycam footage from the Tavares Police Department is the latest addition to the nationwide fentanyl panic that has turned police departments across the country into collections of fainting goats.

Though you cannot overdose on fentanyl by touching it , Tavares Police Officer Courtney Bannick suffered some distressing symptoms after a traffic stop on Tuesday night. She was treated by her fellow officers after they heard choking sounds coming from her radio. They administered Narcan on the officer three times before she came back to her senses.

Other police at the scene say they believe Bannick came in contact with fentanyl while handling dollar bills that had the opioid on it. They noted that she was wearing gloves while handling the bills and hypothesized that some of the fentanyl got into her system on — and this is serious here — a gust of wind.

As we have said many times before , the danger of fentanyl lies in the way it kills people who use drugs. Its propensity for turning up in other drugs that are frequently taken at much higher doses and its relative potency compared to other opioids make it a dangerous drug to ingest.

Passive fentanyl exposure is extremely unlikely to cause an overdose. If you need proof, look outside your front door. The entire country is suffering through an opioid crisis exacerbated by fentanyl's spread. Yet only cops manage to fall out from being in the room with the drug. If "fentanyl exposure" were a true risk, you would hear more about it from regular people (and medical professionals who administer the opioid in professional settings). In Tavares, as elsewhere, what we are witnessing is a panic attack brought on by fears of fentanyl that the cops have helped create.

If you want an infinitely more provable story out of the Tavares Police Department, why not take a look at the bodycam footage of one of their officers using a taser on a man inside his own home ? And take a second to consider the ways that the news cycle and SEO can push one story out of discussion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square

A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
LEESBURG, FL
International Business Times

Man With 'Sacrifice' Tattoo On Forehead Wanted For Raping And Mutilating Woman

A "brutal rapist" with "sacrifice" tattooed across his forehead is wanted in Florida for assaulting a woman and mutilating her before she managed to escape. The Orlando police are on the lookout for the suspect, Bruce Whitehead, 54, for charges of "armed kidnapping, armed sexual battery and attempted murder," Cpl. Evan Avila of the Orange County Sheriff's Office sex crimes unit said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg

A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
LEESBURG, FL
WGAU

Florida woman suspected of DUI parks vehicle on train tracks, walks away

BUSHNELL, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of driving while drunk and abandoning her vehicle on train tracks on Tuesday, authorities said. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, of Lady Lake, was arrested and charged with an improper stop on railroad tracks and having an expired tag, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
BUSHNELL, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect doubts intoxication level claiming he’s ‘blown hundreds of times’

A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
781
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy