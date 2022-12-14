ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pakistan v England: Ollie Robinson feared injuries would end playing career

Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England pace bowler Ollie Robinson feared his cricket career was over as he struggled for fitness during the...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Reuters

Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
NBC News

As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly...
NBC Sports

Premier League injuries: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Chelsea’s Armando Broja out

A pair of exciting, upstart Premier League attackers won’t be playing on our TV screens for some time as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Chelsea’s Armando Broja have suffered significant injuries. Diaz, 25, felt minor discomfort during Liverpool’s midseason training camp in the UAE, where he was on...
BBC

Scottish Rugby announces professional contracts for 28 women

Scottish Rugby has announced 11-month professional contracts for 28 female players. Jade Konkel-Roberts, 29, became the organisation's first pro female player in 2016 and the forward is among the group awarded deals. Uncapped Elis Martin, 23, has also agreed professional terms. The Scots reached this year's delayed 2021 Rugby World...
Deadline

Hat Trick Productions Courts Sale; All3Media & Fremantle Circling ‘Derry Girls’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Hat Trick Productions, the storied British production company behind Derry Girls and Have I Got News For You, is courting sale talks. Co-founded by Jimmy Mulville in 1986, Hat Trick has been a bastion of truly independent UK producers but is now entertaining interest from groups including All3Media and Fremantle. The company has not formally declared it is up for sale and has not engaged the services of an M&A broker, but Deadline hears that it has recently held promising conversations with potential suitors. Mulville has toyed with the idea of selling in the past, most recently in 2018, when he compared...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
The Associated Press

Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association to Host the Sake Future Summit 2022

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8 th and 15 th ). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en/ Sake Future Summit will be held between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (Japan Standard Time) on January 8th and 15th. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'

Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...

