TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8 th and 15 th ). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en/ Sake Future Summit will be held between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (Japan Standard Time) on January 8th and 15th. (Graphic: Business Wire)

