BBC
Arjun Tendulkar: Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin scores century on first-class debut
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian great Sachin, hit a century on his first-class debut. The 23-year-old scored 120 from 207 deliveries for Goa against Rajasthan. Tendulkar junior is primarily a bowler and was batting at seven, but he struck three figures to help Goa reach 493-8 in the Ranji Trophy.
BBC
Pakistan v England: Ollie Robinson feared injuries would end playing career
Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England pace bowler Ollie Robinson feared his cricket career was over as he struggled for fitness during the...
BBC
World Cup final and third-place predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v France and Croatia v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France are not the only ones going for back-to-back triumphs on Sunday - if Les Bleus...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won
Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold off to a local chief, aged just 12, to become a wahaya or "fifth wife". "It was a terrible life. I had no rights; not to rest, not to food, not even to my own life," she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Airbus, Qatar trial to be split as A350 jet row rumbles on
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A $2 billion legal battle between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways looks set to drag through most of 2023 after a UK court split the case, amid a glimmer of hope that high-level contacts on the sidelines of the World Cup might yield a breakthrough.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly...
NBC Sports
Premier League injuries: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Chelsea’s Armando Broja out
A pair of exciting, upstart Premier League attackers won’t be playing on our TV screens for some time as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Chelsea’s Armando Broja have suffered significant injuries. Diaz, 25, felt minor discomfort during Liverpool’s midseason training camp in the UAE, where he was on...
ADB trims growth outlook for developing Asia as headwinds persist
MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next as the region faces persistent headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's COVID-19 policies, and a slowing global economy.
New Zealand set to cancel Jacinda Ardern’s Waitangi Day BBQ amid security concerns
Jacinda Ardern’s much-loved Waitangi Day ritual of hosting a barbecue breakfast for the public will likely be off the menu in 2023 due to security concerns, as New Zealand deals with increased threats and harassment of politicians. Since 2018, Ardern, her family and government ministers have donned aprons and...
BBC
Scottish Rugby announces professional contracts for 28 women
Scottish Rugby has announced 11-month professional contracts for 28 female players. Jade Konkel-Roberts, 29, became the organisation's first pro female player in 2016 and the forward is among the group awarded deals. Uncapped Elis Martin, 23, has also agreed professional terms. The Scots reached this year's delayed 2021 Rugby World...
Hat Trick Productions Courts Sale; All3Media & Fremantle Circling ‘Derry Girls’ Producer
EXCLUSIVE: Hat Trick Productions, the storied British production company behind Derry Girls and Have I Got News For You, is courting sale talks. Co-founded by Jimmy Mulville in 1986, Hat Trick has been a bastion of truly independent UK producers but is now entertaining interest from groups including All3Media and Fremantle. The company has not formally declared it is up for sale and has not engaged the services of an M&A broker, but Deadline hears that it has recently held promising conversations with potential suitors. Mulville has toyed with the idea of selling in the past, most recently in 2018, when he compared...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association to Host the Sake Future Summit 2022
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), a non-profit organization created by the producers of Japan’s two main alcoholic beverages, sake and shochu, is hosting the second annual Sake Future Summit. The event will be held across two days (January 8 th and 15 th ). Each day will consist of 4 online sessions between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (JST). JSS has invited leading sake and shochu professionals from across the globe to share their insight into the latest market developments and to comment on how the industries are changing. The event will be streamed on YouTube for anyone interested in these iconic Japanese beverages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005032/en/ Sake Future Summit will be held between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm (Japan Standard Time) on January 8th and 15th. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'
Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...
