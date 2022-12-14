Bullhead City, AZ: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex starting during the morning on Saturday.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'A decision is coming': Mohave County farmland may soon be restricted in bid to protect groundwater
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Farmers in a western Arizona community may soon be banned from expanding their farms to new acres in a bid to protect the area's groundwater. The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to announce the restriction in the coming days. "Within days, [department] Director Buschatzke...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
AZFamily
Man kills roommate over broken microwave in Mohave County, deputies say
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail for killing his roommate over a broken microwave on Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called out to a home in Golden Valley, which is southwest of Kingman, on Wednesday, where they found 73-year-old Everett Yates dead after being shot. His roommate, 73-year-old Robert Hoenshell, Jr., was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Deputies said they later learned the two had a fight a day earlier over a damaged microwave and that Hoenshell admitted to shooting Yates while he was asleep. An investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
Man allegedly killed roommate over broken microwave in Golden Valley
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on McConnico Road for a reported homicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Come on into Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant for Tamales.
Source: Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Craving for some tamales, come on into Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant located at 829 Front Street for tamales. Purchase a dozen for $22.00 or try 2 tamales, rice and beans for $6.99; a hot, soft and delicious way to comfort your...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Rep. Sonny Borrelli Files Lawsuit Contesting Maricopa County’s Election Results
Candidates and other interested parties have started filing lawsuits contesting the election results in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County, where 59 percent of the vote centers were plagued with ballot tabulation problems, causing long lines in heavily Republican areas forcing some voters to leave without voting. One of those lawsuits was filed on Monday by State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu), challenging the use of AI to verify signatures, which Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has stated is illegal.
riverscenemagazine.com
Locals Share A Glimpse Of Their Lake Havasu Holiday Displays
For those Lake Havasu City folks who have finished their Christmas decorating – Do you have your home on the RiverScene Magazine Lights of Havasu Map yet?. Two local residents got to decorating earlier this year just in time before the holidays and before the Lights of Havasu RiverScene Magazine contest, which will begin judging on December 15.
Mohave Daily News
Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains
KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Insulator failure causes power outage￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The mechanical failure of an insulator just before 8 a.m. Friday, December 9, resulted in 10,926 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members losing power for about an hour in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. “This is not a common occurrence,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC Manager...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to Set Free of Needles’ Winter Wonderland 2022 beginning during the evening Friday until evening Christmas Eve Saturday.
Source: Set Free of Needles (Information) Needles, California: Set Free of Needles will be having their Winter Wonderland 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT beginning on Friday, December 16th, 2022 until Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at their church located at 404 F Street. Set Free...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected
Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar:
If you’re searching for a nice restaurant to come on in and enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner after a long journey along the highways and interstate, Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar in Needles, California. Located nextdoor to the beautiful Best Western Colorado River Inn, Chilling Point Restaurant...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beware of scams this holiday season￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Scam artists are out in full force during the holiday season to take advantage of people’s generosity and busy schedules. The Bullhead City Police Department urges people to be cautious and simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate. Never give any money or personal information, unless you initiated the contact.
Comments / 0