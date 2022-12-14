ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Mustangs host Ark City seeking third straight win

After starting their season 0-2 the Salina Central boy’s basketball team wasted no time righting the ship, eliminating their cross-town rivals from Salina South before knocking off Goddard-Eisenhower to return to .500. Now, the Mustangs will look to continue their December push and close out the pre-Christmas portion of...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Sweeps Buhler in AVCTL Div. III Opener Tuesday

MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday, the McPherson High Basketball teams began AVCTL Div. III action, after testing themselves against some of the top teams in Class 5 and 6A to begin their first three games of the season. After defeating Andover on Friday, both Bullpup teams entered 2-1. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon

Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert

SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy