Lady Mustangs look to maintain momentum against Ark City
After a strong 3-1 start to their season, the Salina Central girl’s basketball team will look to keep the pedal to the floor on Friday when they welcome in the Lady Bulldogs of Ark City. Despite falling out of this week's 5A rankings, the Lady Mustangs have done a...
SES girl's knock off #4 Hillsboro to keep undefeated season rolling
After cruising through their first four games of the season, the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team received their first real test of the year on Thursday and passed with flying colors knocking off 4th-ranked Hillsboro 45-40. With this win, the Lady Trojans stay undefeated at 5-0 while Hillsboro...
Mustangs host Ark City seeking third straight win
After starting their season 0-2 the Salina Central boy’s basketball team wasted no time righting the ship, eliminating their cross-town rivals from Salina South before knocking off Goddard-Eisenhower to return to .500. Now, the Mustangs will look to continue their December push and close out the pre-Christmas portion of...
Top-ranked Trojans take down third ranked foe, hand Hillsboro 56-37 loss
The pre-Christmas gauntlet for the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team rolled on last night and the Trojans handled their business in style, knocking off ninth-ranked Hillsboro 56-37. With this win, Southeast remains undefeated at 5-0 having knocked off three ranked opponents, including two preseason #1’s in that span,...
Ranked, undefeated Lady Trojans' collide as SES travels to Hillsboro
After rolling through their first four matchups of the 2022-23 season, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team, now ranked #5 in Class 3A, will be tested against another ranked, undefeated foe. Hillsboro (4-0) will play host to the Lady Trojans (4-0) in a rare Thursday evening tilt, where...
#1 SES travels to Hillsboro looking to take down a third ranked foe
After knocking off two ranked opponents in their first four games, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will face a third on Thursday when SES travels to Hillsboro for a bonus Trojan War. Hillsboro (2-2) has had a wildly volatile start to their season but remains ranked at...
McPherson Sweeps Buhler in AVCTL Div. III Opener Tuesday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday, the McPherson High Basketball teams began AVCTL Div. III action, after testing themselves against some of the top teams in Class 5 and 6A to begin their first three games of the season. After defeating Andover on Friday, both Bullpup teams entered 2-1. The...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Hillsboro tonight!
Southeast of Saline is traveling to Hillsboro for a bonus Trojan War Thursday night! If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Thursday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910...
McPherson’s Sears and Mendez Sign Letter of Intent to Continue Athletic Career
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson High School held a signing ceremony for Jordan Sears and Tito Mendez on Wednesday, as they signed their Letter of Intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level. Jordan Sears signed to play basketball at Newman University in Wichita while studying Education History....
Sawyers joins elite company as SES corrals 7th-ranked Cowboys
With a 77-59 victory over the 7th-ranked Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team is rolling, having knocked off two ranked opponents in their first four games. With this win, the top-ranked Trojans advance to 4-0, while the Cowboys fall to 2-2. Southeast jumped on...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
K-State’s Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah earn All-America honors from AFCA
MANHATTAN – More postseason accolades came in for Kansas State juniors Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Wednesday as they were named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced. Vaughn was named to the first team as an all-purpose player, while Anudike-Uzomah was on the...
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon
Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
After nearly 50 years, CAPS is still leading the way in child wellbeing services
Located in the Donna Vanier Children's complex at the corner of E. Ash Street and N. Oakdale Avenue is the Child Advocacy and Parental Services organization, commonly referred to as CAPS. This non-profit 501-c3 organization has been part of the Salina community for nearly 50 years. Salina Post sat down...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Small quake shakes part of southeastern Saline County Friday
GYPSUM - A small earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Friday morning. The 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 4:14 a.m. Friday northwest of Gypsum, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just north of E. Farrelly Road between S. Niles Road and S. Cunningham Road.
