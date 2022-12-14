Read full article on original website
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company
CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
With sales tax revenues ~$935K ahead of budget, City of Casper to give 3.5% cost of living adjustment to all employees
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated it will provide a 3.5% cost of living adjustment to all City of Casper employees in January 2023. At a minimum, the City of Casper was required to give the cost of living adjustment to firefighters based on terms of a collective bargaining agreement with the Fire Union Local 904. That agreement held that if fiscal year 2023 sales tax revenues outpaced budgeted revenues by at least $425,000, firefighters would be given a 3.5% cost of living adjustment.
