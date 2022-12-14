CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated it will provide a 3.5% cost of living adjustment to all City of Casper employees in January 2023. At a minimum, the City of Casper was required to give the cost of living adjustment to firefighters based on terms of a collective bargaining agreement with the Fire Union Local 904. That agreement held that if fiscal year 2023 sales tax revenues outpaced budgeted revenues by at least $425,000, firefighters would be given a 3.5% cost of living adjustment.

