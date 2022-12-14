3 arrested, including man with multiple open warrants, while trying to steal building materials from a construction site near Tomball, deputies say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Click2Houston.com
2 masked suspects shoot man to death during possible home invasion in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A homeowner is dead after being shot to death by two masked men during a possible home invasion in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 4422 Kulkarni Street around 2:45 p.m. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Click2Houston.com
Intoxicated man arrested after driving Tesla wrong way on Westpark Tollway, leading deputies on chase, Precinct 5 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Tesla driver was arrested early Thursday after traveling the wrong way on the West Park Tollway, a representative from the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said. According to deputies, at 3:33 a.m., HCTRA Dispatch received an alert through the wrong way driver...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Florida couple wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, including burglary, arrested in Montgomery County, deputies say
WILLIS, Texas – One Florida couple is behind bars after it was discovered they were wanted on several outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a white Ford Expedition on Interstate 45...
Click2Houston.com
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Man under arrest after standoff where he held knife near baby at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says
At some point, the man, while holding multiple knives to his throat, threatened to take his own life, police said, adding that this was all unfolding near the baby.
20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End
According to HPD, the man was making a run for it when he made a U-turn, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with a baby Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m. According to investigators, the man...
Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery
Deputies said one suspect escaped handcuffs and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. During the struggle, the other suspect was able to flee from the scene.
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
fox26houston.com
3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
Click2Houston.com
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department. Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder. On...
Hit-and-run driver dies after running red light while fleeing in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Witnesses said the driver was fleeing a different crash when he ran a red light and crashed into an F-150, causing the pickup truck to flip.
Comments / 0