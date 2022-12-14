ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
TheWrap

Jon Adler to Exit as CNN SVP of Original Series

CNN’s senior vice president of original series program development, Jon Adler, is exiting the cable news network by the end of the year. The news comes after the media company announced it would be pulling back on original series and documentary content commissioned by outside partners. Adler, who has...
IndieWire

‘The Flagmakers’ Directors Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese: Feature Documentaries Are ‘Just Too Long’

On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program will also include a conversation with Oscar winner Cynthia Wade and a sneak peek at her new short film, “The Flagmakers.” Apply to attend the event here. Acclaimed documentarians Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese have run the merit of short films up the flagpole — Wade even won an Oscar for one, “Freeheld,” in 2007 — and discovered that shorts are superior to feature-length documentaries for one reason above all:...
Cult of Mac

Big trouble’s brewing on The Mosquito Coast [Apple TV+ recap]

Margot’s stuck between trying to win back her family’s approval and not caring enough to get it back. The Foxes may still be in hot water with the U.S. government after all, which means there’s a clock ticking faster than they imagined. It all adds up to...
Variety

Gravitas Ventures Buys Road Movie ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Seven Faces of Jane.” The experimental and experiential road film stars Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emmanuela Postacchini, Daniela Hernandez, Joel McHale, Caroline Ducrocq, Breeda Wool, Soledad St. Hilaire and Joni Reiss. The film had an interesting origin and is the product of multiple directors. It was made by a group of filmmakers which includes Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. It follows Jane (Jacobs) as she drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives...
Variety

CNBC’s Top ‘Squawk Box’ Producer Assigned to Develop New 7 PM Show

The top producer of CNBC’s flagship “Squawk Box” morning program is directing his gaze to the night Max Meyers, a veteran CNBC producer, has been assigned to ” begin work, immediately, on a new 7pm business news program,” according to a memo to staff from  Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of, CNBC Business News and Craig Bengtson, vice president of business news programming. The NBCUniversal business-news cable network in November said it would cancel “The News With Shepard Smith,” a program aimed largely at general news audiences, in favor of a new show to start in 2023 that would focus more tightly on...
Variety

Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline

Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...

