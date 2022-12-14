Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
SFGate
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Jon Adler to Exit as CNN SVP of Original Series
CNN’s senior vice president of original series program development, Jon Adler, is exiting the cable news network by the end of the year. The news comes after the media company announced it would be pulling back on original series and documentary content commissioned by outside partners. Adler, who has...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
SFGate
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms...
‘The Flagmakers’ Directors Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese: Feature Documentaries Are ‘Just Too Long’
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program will also include a conversation with Oscar winner Cynthia Wade and a sneak peek at her new short film, “The Flagmakers.” Apply to attend the event here. Acclaimed documentarians Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese have run the merit of short films up the flagpole — Wade even won an Oscar for one, “Freeheld,” in 2007 — and discovered that shorts are superior to feature-length documentaries for one reason above all:...
thedigitalfix.com
Will Smith is offering an Apple TV Plus free trial for his new movie
To promote Emancipation, the movie based on a true story about a man’s journey from Louisiana to the North in order to escape the slave trade, Will Smith, who stars in the drama movie, has offered a two-month free trial on Apple TV Plus for those interested in watching.
Cult of Mac
Big trouble’s brewing on The Mosquito Coast [Apple TV+ recap]
Margot’s stuck between trying to win back her family’s approval and not caring enough to get it back. The Foxes may still be in hot water with the U.S. government after all, which means there’s a clock ticking faster than they imagined. It all adds up to...
Gravitas Ventures Buys Road Movie ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Seven Faces of Jane.” The experimental and experiential road film stars Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emmanuela Postacchini, Daniela Hernandez, Joel McHale, Caroline Ducrocq, Breeda Wool, Soledad St. Hilaire and Joni Reiss. The film had an interesting origin and is the product of multiple directors. It was made by a group of filmmakers which includes Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. It follows Jane (Jacobs) as she drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives...
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
CNBC’s Top ‘Squawk Box’ Producer Assigned to Develop New 7 PM Show
The top producer of CNBC’s flagship “Squawk Box” morning program is directing his gaze to the night Max Meyers, a veteran CNBC producer, has been assigned to ” begin work, immediately, on a new 7pm business news program,” according to a memo to staff from Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of, CNBC Business News and Craig Bengtson, vice president of business news programming. The NBCUniversal business-news cable network in November said it would cancel “The News With Shepard Smith,” a program aimed largely at general news audiences, in favor of a new show to start in 2023 that would focus more tightly on...
Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline
Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...
