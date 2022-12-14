Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Commits to Ohio State, Flips from Washington
Ohio State has its quarterback for the 2023 class. Shortly after receiving his offer from the Buckeyes after his official visit to Columbus for the Michigan game on Nov. 26, four-star South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz officially pulled the trigger and committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, flipping from Washington.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Aimaq, One-Time UW Transfer Target and Game-Beater, Re-Enters Portal
On a cold night almost exactly a year ago, then-Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq entered a half-full Alaska Airlines Arena and had his way with the University of Washington basketball team, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a 68-52 rout. Four months later, he was in the...
Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
uwdawgpound.com
QB Kienholz Decommits from Washington
Washington (like all but a handful of programs in the country) have been unable to go head-to-head with Ohio State in recruiting over the last several years. The Buckeyes came into Western Washington and plucked out elite recruits Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau. Now it appears they have dealt another major blow to the Huskies with the announcement that former UW QB commit Lincoln Kienholz has decommitted from Washington. 7 minutes later he tweeted out his commitment to Ohio State. Numerous crystal balls from all of 247’s recruiting experts had Kienholz flipping to the Buckeyes beginning last night.
Huskies Tap Oaks Christian Roster Again, Offer Young Linebacker
Oaks Christian School, located north of Los Angeles and west of Burbank, has been around for a little more than two decades and been a football powerhouse all that time. College football programs regularly comb the roster of the elite private school for talent, the University of Washington included, because there's always someone interesting on it.
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes: Huskies Keep Everyone Guessing with Manpower Use
For the final play of the University of Washington-Oregon football game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was put on the field in deep coverage. Yes, defense, not offense. Standing in his end zone, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore lined up at safety in a prevent defensive formation to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
Rainier Beach High School basketball game evacuated, classes canceled due to threats
Spectators at a Rainier Beach High School junior varsity basketball game were evacuated Tuesday night because someone made threats to the campus, school officials said. A spokesperson with Seattle Public Schools told KIRO Newsradio students at wrestling practice, and after-school club events were also escorted off school grounds safety because of reported threats.
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
seattlerefined.com
20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland
The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
Nationwide Report
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle Fire Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Mercer Street. According to the officials, two buses that were transporting Navy personnel were involved in the crash. There were 18 people injured in the accident. They were treated...
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home
A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Firefighters helped remove the car from inside the house, which is located on the corner of Renton Avenue and Bangor Street. “I’m...
