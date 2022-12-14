ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

How stores ended up with too many (wrong) clothes

Remember when we couldn't get enough athleisure? Or pajamas? Now, the hottest question for clothing retailers is whether they've got an "inventory glut." For shoppers, this means discounts.
Mashed

Starbucks Gift Cards Are Making The Brand Billions, But Many Never Get Used

For present-giving holidays throughout the year, gift cards have always been a good way to surprise your loved ones without having to worry that the gift will be well-received, or even liked at all. According to Civic Science, 51% of gift receivers surveyed prefer gift cards to traditional gifts, but on the other hand, 58% of gift givers prefer to buy something physical rather than a gift card. And even with a slight majority preferring gift cards over other types of presents, 28% of people say they have a few sitting at home unspent, while 10% reveal they actually have many.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Retail fixtures: Industry trends & projections

Retailers and consumers alike continue to embrace the “phygital” concept, a combination of physical/brick-and-mortar stores and digital experience. And despite inventory shortages and rising prices, they’re also embracing the shopping experience. Zebra Technologies’ 15th Annual Global Shoppers Study found 78% of in-store and 76% of online shoppers...
The Grand Rapids Press

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
TheStreet

Online Prices Just Did Something Really Surprising

Inflation has ruined everything from going out to buying holiday presents for the family, but, as recent signs show, it may finally be starting to cool in at least some segments of the economy. Gas prices in particular are dropping very quickly while the cost of cross-ocean shipping is also...
TheStreet

One Huge Thing People Get Wrong About Costco

You can't judge Costco the same way you value Walmart or Target (but the market often does). First, the warehouse club offers low prices by keeping its product count limited and squeezing vendors for the best deals possible. Costco buys at huge volumes, so it can push its partners to keep lowering their prices by offering them massive orders that enable them to produce goods more efficiently.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy