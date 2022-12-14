Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
CNBC
Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move
Marvel Studios did not recast the role played by the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and industry experts say that was a smart move for the franchise. Marvel head Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler felt recasting the role of T'Challa would be "too soon" and that...
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron says MCU isn’t “even close” to Avatar 2’s effects
With its elaborate visual effects, upcoming animated movie Avatar 2 is rumoured to have a budget of up to $6 billion. With the science fiction movie taking place in the otherworldly Pandora, the actors utilize extensive motion-capture technology before their characters, the humanoid N’avi, are brought to life in post-production.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright names the MCU hero that she wants Shuri to team up with next
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been given our new hero with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. With the role remaining vacated for a year after her brother’s death, Shuri is finally able to synthesize the purple heart flower that had previously been destroyed by Killmonger in order to take on Namor.
thedigitalfix.com
Kang actor reveals what villains he studied to prepare for MCU role
Jonathan Majors’ role as Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer was already soft-launched in the Marvel series Loki – where he played a variant of the character – but with the villain set to play a central role in Marvel’s Phase 5, Majors spoke to CinePOP about how he went about preparing for the role, and what movie villains inspired him.
EW.com
James Gunn reassures DC fans amid rumors about future movies: 'We're still just beginning'
James Gunn wants to reassure fans about his plans for future DC movies. The Suicide Squad director was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, and though they won't present their plans to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav until next week, The Hollywood Reporter reports that big changes could be in store, including the potential end of Gal Gadot's time as Wonder Woman.
IGN
