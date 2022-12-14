Read full article on original website
Cam found in Marquette hospital bathroom, man arrested
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man has been arrested for hiding a camera in a UPHS-Marquette bathroom. City Police were contacted when the device was found in a hospital restroom on December 2. Officers developed a suspect, 26-year-old Jarod Havican, who was an employee at the hospital. On December 13,...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply
Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
Hazardous travel expected for Thursday morning commute
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning for Dickinson, Florence, Iron, Marinette and Gogebic counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. The heaviest snow accumulation through Thursday evening, on the order of 6-12 inches, is expected to occur in Gogebic, southern Dickinson, southern and western Iron and southern Ontonagon counties, as well as in northern Wisconsin. These amounts have shifted further south and west from previous forecasts due to forecasted differences in the onset time of the heaviest precipitation, which is now expected to be later this evening, and a shifting track of the low pressure system. Even if your area can now expect lesser snow amounts, hazardous travel and slippery roads are still expected for the Thursday morning commute. Wind gusts to 50 mph may create areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and sporadic power outages.
